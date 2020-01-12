Subsea Global Solutions Enters Deal with Royal Caribbean Cruises

By The Maritime Executive 01-10-2020 07:41:00

Subsea Global Solutions (SGS) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a new agreement with its long term client Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCCL) to provide underwater hull maintenance and repair services for their fleet of 58 ships trading under six different brands (Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity, Azamara, TUI, Silversea, and Pullmantur). The new agreement is a continuation of the long term relationship between the two companies.

SGS has been supporting the RCCL Group for more than a decade with various key underwater services spanning from hull cleanings and propeller polishes in strategic locations to very complex repairs world-wide with mission critical gear and equipment like tunnel thrusters, stern seals, stabilizer fins, and rudders.

SGS Executive Director Harun Duzgoren said; “We are delighted to be given the opportunity to continue supporting RCCL’s fleet and add value to their operations. We are consistently investing into new technology and our people, and are confident that our new online reporting platform, coupled with our growing number of expert diver/technicians (140+) and a network of fully owned offices (13 world-wide), will help RCCL’s efforts in the areas of energy efficiency, digitalization, and environmentally friendly shipping operations.”

RCCL VP of Global Marine Operations Anders Aasen added; “With the new IMO regulations on low-sulfur fuel coming into force as of January 1, 2020, our goal is to have the most energy efficient fleet on water with best possible solution partners in their fields. With SGS supporting our underwater operations on a 24/7/365 basis, our shore and sea staff can focus on delivering a superior service to our guests onboard with no or minimum downtime and the best environmental track record possible.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.