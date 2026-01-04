Ghana Takes Lead in Modernizing Short Sea Shipping in West Africa

To boost coastal shipping in West Africa, Ghana has confirmed plans to establish a ferry service along the Lagos-Abidjan corridor. Last month, Ghana’s Transport Minister Joseph Nkipe confirmed to the local media that the planning for the ferry service is in advanced stages. A marine consultancy company has already been appointed to fast-track the development of the service.

The ferry service is reportedly nicknamed the "Afropax", and would provide first-of-its kind maritime connectivity in West Africa. The service involves linking Tema port in Ghana to other West African countries such as Benin, Togo and Nigeria. These countries are currently connected by the transnational Lagos-Abidjan highway corridor.

The highway is increasingly becoming a trade barrier for the region because of occasional congestion and delays, and a ferry service would act as an alternative to the road network. The sea route option could help cut carbon emissions compared to over-the-road haulage. It is estimated that 15,000 vehicles and over 500,000 people use the highway corridor each year, with the majority transiting between Ghana and Nigeria.

Initial plans from Ghana’s government indicate that two low-emission Ropax (Roll-on/Roll-off Passenger) vessels will be deployed on the route. The project will be backed by private investment with trial operations expected to begin next month. However, additional investment is needed to develop passenger and vehicle terminals in select ports along the corridor. In addition, a digital management system is needed for the operations of the ferry service.

Ghana’s President John Mahama has pledged support for the project, describing it as a timely development with potential to reshape regional trade in West Africa. The project also aligns with Ghana’s vision to improve regional maritime connectivity, with Tema port as a logistics hub in the Gulf of Guinea.

Water transport in the region has been relatively risky and often conducted in old wooden boats. Last year, hundreds of people lost their lives from capsizing of boats in West Africa. Overloading has been cited as a contributing factor in some of the incidents.

The EU is funding another water transport project in Lagos, a city with a population of 23 million people. The project intends to modernize ferry transport, spanning 140 kilometers across the city. The project will involve introducing 15 structured ferry routes as well as upgrading 25 ferry terminals.