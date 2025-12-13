Strong Progress In The Feminization Of CMA CGM’s Seafaring Workforce

[By: CMA CGM]

She sails, CMA CGM’s internal program designed to accelerate the presence of women in maritime careers, is celebrating its first anniversary. One year after its launch in December 2024, the program, which seeks to significantly increase the number of women on board CMA CGM vessels, has successfully doubled the number of female seafarers.

Building on this momentum, the Group has now set a target of 1,000 women at sea by 2030, while promoting the wide range of roles and opportunities offered by an international company such as CMA CGM. The program also highlights the importance of sharing experiences among women seafarers and serves as a powerful lever to inspire younger generations to pursue careers at sea.

Within just one year, She sails has enabled the Group to double the number of its women seafarers, from 200 in 2024 to 403 by the end of 2025, an increase of more than 100%.

Christine Cabau Woehrel, the Group’s Executive Vice President in charge of Operations and Assets, said: “In just one year, our program has proven its effectiveness: the results exceed our expectations. More women are accessing key positions, their career paths are accelerating, their confidence is growing, and our teams are gaining in both diversity and performance. These achievements are a source of pride, but above all a responsibility: to continue our efforts, to go further, and to make equal opportunities a lasting reality across all our teams.”

Throughout the year, the She sails program has played a decisive role in accelerating women’s careers across the fleet, notably through the mobilization of a network of 42 ambassadors in 19 countries and through new partnerships with maritime academies. Three agreements have been signed, one in Abu Dhabi and two in India, while two more are being prepared in the Philippines and Indonesia to strengthen the recruitment of cadets. This momentum is also reflected in career progression: 74 promotions were recorded this year, including 8 to senior officer positions on board (the four highest levels of responsibility), 48 from cadet to junior officer, and one from deckhand to qualified deckhand, a first for the Group.

This anniversary is only the beginning. Building on this positive first assessment, CMA CGM reaffirms its determination to make gender diversity and equal opportunities a long-lasting reality. The Group will continue its efforts to support maritime careers for women, ensure fair conditions of access and advancement, and contribute to reshaping the face of the global merchant navy.