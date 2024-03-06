Strategic Partnership Announcement Between GMCG and CHM Global

[By: GMCG]

GMCG, a frontrunner in engineering and consultancy, alongside CHM Global, known for its excellence in marine turnkey solutions and operations, are proud to announce a strategic partnership. This collaboration is set to transform the maritime and offshore oil and gas sectors in Qatar, emphasizing innovation, quality, and comprehensive service delivery.

“Our partnership is driven by a shared goal: to combine GMCG’s engineering expertise with CHM Global’s marine project prowess, creating a powerhouse of innovation and service excellence,” said Nandlal Aher, Head of Engineering, Offshore and Project Management at GMCG. “Together, we will offer a spectrum of services—from feasibility studies to project management and detailed engineering—tailored specifically to Qatar’s upstream sector. This strategic alliance promises to elevate operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability, setting new benchmarks for the industry.”

In the dynamic landscape of Qatar’s energy sector, our partnership is uniquely positioned to meet and surpass the evolving needs of our clients. “By leveraging our joint capabilities, we are not just addressing today’s challenges but also anticipating future trends and opportunities,” remarked the Owner of CHM Global, Capt. Himanshu . “Our collaboration will introduce advanced solutions that cater to the unique requirements of the LNG, oil, and gas industries, ensuring our projects align with international standards and regulatory demands.”

A Vision for Long-Term Growth and Excellence

Our long-term vision encompasses expanding our service offerings, solidifying our market presence, and continuously fostering innovation. “Adherence to international standards is not just a requirement but a commitment for us,” asserts Nandlal Aher. “In every project and operation, we pledge to maintain the highest levels of quality, safety, and environmental stewardship. As we undertake this journey, our clients remain our central focus.”

This partnership is dedicated to upholding the highest standards of quality, safety, and environmental stewardship, with a firm commitment to excellence and compliance in all operations. This collaboration signifies an enhanced capacity to support your success and contribute to the growth of Qatar’s maritime and energy sectors.

An Open Invitation

We extend an invitation to our current and prospective clients to engage with us and explore the multifaceted advantages of this partnership. We are steadfast in our resolve to support your endeavors and to be the propelling force behind the continuous growth and prosperity of Qatar’s maritime and energy sectors.