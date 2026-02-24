RFA Argus Set to be Towed Away as Royal Navy Confirms Scrapping Plan



One of the longest-serving support ships and the last active survivor of the UK’s Falklands War, the Royal Navy confirmed that RFA Argus has ended her career after an embarrassing incident in which she was declared unsafe. The Royal Navy had confirmed plans to tow her away from Portsmouth for the final time on February 23, but it was delayed by bad weather and is now likely for next week.

The ship had been built in Italy as a Ro/Ro containership in 1981, only to be requisitioned the following year as the UK launched a massive naval effort to reclaim and defend the Falklands from Argentina. Instead of returning to commercial service, however, she was acquired by Harland & Wolff and began a full-time conversion into a naval support ship for the Royal Navy.

Argus entered service with the Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) in 1988, with her first role in aviation training. At 175 meters (575 feet) in length, the 28,000-ton displacement vessel was given a large flight deck capable of handling multiple helicopters. She would go on to be one of the most adaptable ships for the Royal Navy. During her career, she served in the Gulf War (1991) and the Iraq War (2003) and became a Primary Casualty Receiving Ship. She provided medical support and was used for humanitarian missions.

(Royal Navy)

Aging, the RFA had slated the vessel for retirement in 2024, but as the Royal Navy worked to adjust to decreasing funds and a lack of new ships, the plans were revised in 2022, saying she would remain active until at least 2030. As part of the life extension, she was ordered for a refit in late 2024 at A&P Falmouth. However, according to various reports, a lack of funding left several key issues to be addressed at a later date.

She left the yard in March 2025 and by June was tied up with an uncertain future. Media reports said there were problems with her fire doors, leaks in the shafts, and concerns with the ballast tanks. Condition issues were deemed so serious that her safety certificates were withdrawn, and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and Lloyd’s Register reportedly said she was unsafe to sail under power, even ruling out a trip to Falmouth and the shipyard. Since June 2025, she has been waiting at the dock in Portsmouth for a final decision on her fate.

The Royal Navy announced she would be towed out of Portsmouth on February 23 for the final time and confirmed to media inquiries that she indeed was destined for the scrapyard. Fate had a final say with the winds too strong for the tugs to pull the ship away, and the departure is now listed as pending.

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

The end of her career comes as the RFA has been hard-pressed to keep its fleet active, with reports of a lack of manpower and aging ships. The Royal Navy has been scrambling to reassign ships while the government remains under pressure to increase naval spending. The current shipbuilding efforts, however, will take years to deliver new ships, such as the three support ships ordered for construction by the Navantia Group and assembly at the Harland & Wolff yard, which was acquired by Navantia in part to save the project.

A loyal group of followers, meanwhile, lined the seawall to see RFA Argus towed away, only to be disappointed by the delay. They are watching the King’s Harbour Master website, waiting for the posting of her new date. Reports are she is headed to Falmouth for a final destoring before the sale to the breakers.

