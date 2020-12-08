Strategic Marine Signs Contract with Centus Marine for 40m FCB

Strategic Marine (S) Pte Ltd, has recently signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement with Centus Marine Sdn Bhd for one 40m Fast Crew Boat (FCB) that will be the 48th vessel delivered by the aluminium shipbuilding specialist to Malaysian operators. Delivery is scheduled for January 2021 at Strategic Marine’s Singapore yard.

The highly rated Generation 3 hull form was developed in close collaboration with Strategic Marine’s long-term design partner Southerly Designs in Australia and was extensively tested at the Australian Maritime College.

The vessel has won praise for its market-leading performance and superior seakeeping from many experienced operators around the world and each new vessel benefits from the ongoing improvements, innovations and customer feedback incorporated as part of Strategic Marine’s continuous improvement philosophy.

Centus Marine commented: “As a longstanding customer of Strategic Marine, we are pleased to be working with the team once again. We have always been impressed by Strategic Marine’s professionalism and the quality of their products and we are excited to continue and grow this relationship. As we implement our plans to expand our fleet to serve the industry, We look forward to collaborating further with Strategic Marine in the near future.”

Designed to meet the specific requirements of Oil Majors, Centus Marine will deploy her in Malaysian waters. The vessel will be powered by three Caterpillar C32 engines driving fixed pitch propellers providing a robust and efficient propulsion system. The station-keeping and maneuvering capability is further enhanced by a tunnel thruster installed at the bow. Designed to meet the strict requirements of oil majors, the vessel is also equipped to carry out external fire-fighting roles by a remote-controlled water monitor with a capacity of 1200m³/hr.

The accommodation space features 16 berths in 7 cabins, a large galley and mess area as well as walk in chiller & freezer to cater for a large crew with extended operational endurance.

The passenger saloon offers 70 comfortable reclining seats arranged with either single or twin seats in each row to provide additional space and privacy.

The aft deck has a clear area of 120m² with deck strength of 2t/m² protected by sturdy crash rails and planked with chemically treated hard timber. The vessel cargo fuel capacity is 70m³ and cargo freshwater capacity is 30m³.



