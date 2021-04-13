Strategic Marine Launch Strat Cat CTV Design for Offshore Wind Market

By The Maritime Executive 04-13-2021 01:30:58

Strategic Marine’s Strat Cat 27 (SC27) combines form with function to meet the increasing demands from the offshore wind industry and offers enhanced vessel capabilities with a reduced environmental footprint and hybrid drive options.

“It is with great pleasure that we announce the SC27 following a close and collaborative approach with our design partner BMT. It is technically advanced with multiple upgrades and propulsion options providing excellent flexibility for our customers.” Said Strategic Marine’s Technical Manager Greg Daniel.

The SC27 is an evolution of the highly successful Strat Cat 26 and benefits from Strategic Marine’s experience building more than 20 CTV’s as well as feedback from customers and new technologies becoming available.

The upgraded SC27 has an improved hull design that maximises the waterline length. This improves the operational efficiency across a large range of loading conditions thereby reducing emissions and fuel consumption. It is designed for flexibility and can be fitted with various engine makes and can reach in excess of 30 knots at full speed. To cater for the different operating areas around the world, owners can choose between several options on the propulsion system, deck cranes, active fender system, ride control etc.

The bridge deck layout has been enhanced with improved visibility from the helm and an ergonomic layout to increase comfort for the bridge crew. Through real life feedback from vessel operators, internal arrangements have been optimized for improved comfort and workflow with ample storage space, comfortable sleeping areas and business class seating.

The SC27 is offered with two superstructure options for either 24 or 12 technicians. The larger asymmetric version offers a 30% area increase in the main deck cabin compared with the Strat Cat 26 while the smaller version provides the vessel with less than 200GT which in some jurisdictions allows for reduced crew numbers and therefore lower OPEX.

The SC27 is also designed to reduce both the risk of infectious disease and any impact on the environment and can meet relevant Classification Society biosafety and environmentally friendly notations, including Green Passport for ship recycling giving assurance that the safety of people and the environment remains top priority.

Strategic Marine’s CEO Chan Eng Yew said: “Kudos to our product development team which has been hard at work upgrading our best-selling StratCat with new and improved solutions to better fit operator needs. The SC27 offers valuable cost savings and efficiency gains which further improves the value Strategic Marine can offer our customers.”



