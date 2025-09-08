Peter Keller

Peter Keller is the chairman of SEA-LNG and the former executive vice president of TOTE, Inc. He has served on the boards of the Pacific Maritime Association (PMA), the Pacific Maritime Shipping Association and the United States Maritime Exchange (USMX), and he was inducted into the International Maritime Hall of Fame in 2006.

LNG carriers

Op-Ed: Facing the Fuel Facts About LNG

Published Sep 8, 2025 9:13 PM by Peter Keller

Posted in: Shipping

&nbsp; The current drive to decarbonize the maritime industry strikes me as a similarly important and dramatic change to that w...

LNG bunkering

Sentiment & Science: Public Perception of Alternative Fuels 

Published Jul 14, 2024 10:20 PM by Peter Keller

Posted in: Government

&nbsp; The idea that 2050 is a remote date has to be one of the biggest obstacles facing the maritime industry. There is no...

LNG bunkering in process SCF

Alternative Fuels: What Makes Sense Today?

Published Jan 9, 2024 10:51 AM by Peter Keller

Posted in: Shipping

&nbsp; Facts are important. Even if the facts are uncomfortable or inconvenient. The industry is starting to understand that me...

BioLNG

Op-Ed: Bio-LNG En Route to Deliver Decarbonization

Published Jun 7, 2023 5:06 PM by Peter Keller

Posted in: Shipping

The zero-emissions profile, availability, and cost of bio-LNG as a marine fuel have been widely discussed in the maritime industry...

LNG powered

Op-Ed: Understanding the Full Lifecycle Emissions of Alternative Fuels

Published Aug 18, 2022 6:35 PM by Peter Keller

Posted in: Shipping

All alternative marine fuels share a common decarbonization pathway beginning with fossil or fossil-derived fuels, also known as &...

sea lng

Op-Ed: The Emergence of Bio-LNG

Published Mar 10, 2022 4:30 PM by Peter Keller

Posted in: Shipping

LNG demand, availability, and infrastructure are all growing rapidly. It can be bunkered at most key ports today, including major...

Op-Ed: Putting Bio-LNG and Synthetic LNG Into Focus

Published Jun 15, 2021 1:23 PM by Peter Keller

Posted in: Shipping

There seems to be a blind spot in maritime shipping&rsquo;s road to decarbonization. And blind spots are not a good place to be. T...

LNG bunkering

The Outlook for LNG as a Marine Fuel

Published Feb 2, 2021 12:58 PM by Peter Keller

Posted in: Government

Today, LNG-fuelled vessels amount to approximately 13% of the current newbuild order book and estimates for 2021 and beyond show c...

Op-Ed: Why LNG is a Starting Point for a Zero Carbon Future

Published Sep 15, 2020 7:42 PM by Peter Keller

Posted in: Shipping

Progress requires action, and the pathway to decarbonization requires action now. Waiting for utopian solutions does not solve exi...

Global Infrastructure Is Available For Marine LNG

Published Dec 11, 2019 8:34 PM by Peter Keller

Posted in: Ports

Recent media coverage has highlighted misconceptions about LNG bunkering infrastructure development. The often misquoted views are...

