Peter Keller
Peter Keller is the chairman of SEA-LNG and the former executive vice president of TOTE, Inc. He has served on the boards of the Pacific Maritime Association (PMA), the Pacific Maritime Shipping Association and the United States Maritime Exchange (USMX), and he was inducted into the International Maritime Hall of Fame in 2006.
Op-Ed: Facing the Fuel Facts About LNG
The current drive to decarbonize the maritime industry strikes me as a similarly important and dramatic change to that w...
Sentiment & Science: Public Perception of Alternative Fuels
The idea that 2050 is a remote date has to be one of the biggest obstacles facing the maritime industry. There is no...
Alternative Fuels: What Makes Sense Today?
Facts are important. Even if the facts are uncomfortable or inconvenient. The industry is starting to understand that me...
Op-Ed: Bio-LNG En Route to Deliver Decarbonization
The zero-emissions profile, availability, and cost of bio-LNG as a marine fuel have been widely discussed in the maritime industry...
Op-Ed: Understanding the Full Lifecycle Emissions of Alternative Fuels
All alternative marine fuels share a common decarbonization pathway beginning with fossil or fossil-derived fuels, also known as &...
Op-Ed: The Emergence of Bio-LNG
LNG demand, availability, and infrastructure are all growing rapidly. It can be bunkered at most key ports today, including major...
Op-Ed: Putting Bio-LNG and Synthetic LNG Into Focus
There seems to be a blind spot in maritime shipping’s road to decarbonization. And blind spots are not a good place to be. T...
The Outlook for LNG as a Marine Fuel
Today, LNG-fuelled vessels amount to approximately 13% of the current newbuild order book and estimates for 2021 and beyond show c...
Op-Ed: Why LNG is a Starting Point for a Zero Carbon Future
Progress requires action, and the pathway to decarbonization requires action now. Waiting for utopian solutions does not solve exi...
Global Infrastructure Is Available For Marine LNG
Recent media coverage has highlighted misconceptions about LNG bunkering infrastructure development. The often misquoted views are...