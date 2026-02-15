Ukraine Hits Russian Port of Taman in Long-Range Drone Strike

Ukrainian drones hit the Russian port of Taman overnight Saturday, igniting fires at fuel storage tanks, warehouses and port terminals. The latest strike came just 48 hours before Russian and Ukrainian negotiators are set to sit down for U.S.-brokered peace talks in Geneva.

Krasnodar region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev confirmed the damage in a Telegram post, reporting that an oil storage tank, warehouse facilities and terminals were hit in the town of Volna. Two people were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Taman has been hit by Ukrainian drone strikes three times previously in the past two months. Ukraine's Defense Intelligence Unit struck the Tamanneftegaz complex at Taman on December 22, damaging two piers, a pipeline and two vessels. On New Year's Eve, Ukraine's special operations forces hit the port again, targeting oil loading piers, and on January 21, another strike ignited four petroleum tanks.

Industry sources told Reuters that roughly four million tonnes of oil products moved through Taman last year. In addition, the port helps supply fuel for Russian military operations.

The strikes go both ways, and Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukraine's Black Sea port infrastructure. In late December, Russian drone and missile barrages hit Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi, damaging cargo vessels, grain elevators and warehouses. Ukrainian officials counted 96 attacks on seaports in 2025 alone, affecting more than 300 facilities. Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba has accused Russia of deliberately targeting civilian port infrastructure to undercut Ukraine's food exports, which are vital to the Ukrainian economy.

The Taman strike occurs just days before Russian and Ukrainian envoys meet in Geneva for U.S.-brokered talks. In diplomatic circles, expectations are tempered by recent experience: the war is approaching its fifth anniversary, and the last U.S.-brokered moratorium - a halt on strikes on energy targets, agreed in late January - ended in one week.