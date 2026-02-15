Union Alleges Crew of Former NZ Ferry is Paid Less Than ILO Minimum Wage

A row is brewing in New Zealand over the welfare of seafarers aboard a retired Interislander ferry that is awaiting to sail to India for dismantling. For the former workhorse ferry Aratere, which was retired in August last year and has since been renamed Vega, controversy seems to be following her after allegations of seafarer exploitation emerged.

The Maritime Union of New Zealand (MUNZ) is raising concerns over the well-being of seafarers aboard the vessel, which has been anchored in Tasman Bay for over 50 days awaiting to sail to a yard in India for scrapping. MUNZ asserts that the seafarers are underpaid, with contracts obtained by the union indicating the vessel is currently registered to Jahaj Solutions (F.Z.E.), based in the United Arab Emirates.

Concerns by the union has prompted action by Maritime NZ, which says it is monitoring the situation closely and will take any action necessary to ensure compliance with all applicable international and domestic maritime regulations.

“We understand from the vessel’s master and agent that the crew are adequately provisioned and are doing well. We are making general enquiries with crew and relevant authorities regarding their wellbeing and will continue to monitor the situation,” said Maritime NZ in a statement.

Formerly operated by KiwiRail, the 180-meter ferry was a familiar face on the Cook Strait crossing for 25 years before she was retired in August last year. Controversy was never far off from the vessel during her years of service, which were characterized by several technical problems, engine failures and a grounding. Her troubled history made many believe she was jinxed.

Having been sold for scrap in October last year and renamed Vega for her final voyage, controversy still seems to be following the vessel with MUNZ accusing the current owners of underpaying her crew.

The union is highlighting that it has seen crew agreements that show an able seaman on board is being paid a basic wage of just $206 per month, which is significantly below the International Labor Organization (ILO) basic wage for an able seafarer, which rose to $690 per month from the beginning of this year. When overtime and allowances are included, the total monthly pay for the seafarers is only $550, still far below accepted international minimums.

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

“This vessel was once the flagship of New Zealand’s ferry fleet. It is now sitting off our coast with a foreign crew who are cut off from shore, and on contracts that pay well below ILO minimum standards,” said Carl Findlay, MUNZ National Secretary.

During her heydays on Cook Strait, the ferry boasted a carrying capacity of?600 passengers, 30 trucks or 230 cars and 28 rail wagons.