Strategic Marine Delivers First of Two Newbuild Fast Crew Boats

Strategic Marine delivers first of two newbuild Fast Crew Boats

to Malaysian client Blue Petra Sdn Bhd

The 40-meter vessel is the first Gen 3 Fast Crew Boat delivered to the new client

Blue Petra 1 is the 73rd Fast Crew Boat successfully delivered by Strategic Marine

Specialist international aluminium shipbuilder Strategic Marine (S) Pte Ltd has delivered a new 40-metre Fast Crew Boat (FCB) to Malaysia-based Blue Petra Sdn Bhd (Blue Petra), a fully-owned subsidiary of Great Ocean Supply & Services (Great Ocean). The vessel was delivered on 19th September 2022.

Great Ocean is a licensed Petronas contractor and a preferred supplier to the Malaysian oil and gas industry. Blue Petra focuses on providing FCBs to provide support offshore operations in Malaysian waters.

Blue Petra 1 is the first FCB delivered to Great Ocean. It is a Generation 3 FCB, designed to meet specific requirements of oil majors across the globe. Powered by three Caterpillar C32 engines, the vessel’s station-keeping and maneuvering capability is enhanced by a tunnel thruster mounted at the bow. The vessel also includes a remote-controlled water monitor with a capacity of 1200m3/hr, allowing it to effectively perform external fire-fighting roles and safety standby duties.

“We are very pleased to take delivery of Blue Petra 1, which was built to the exact specifications that met our requirements,” said Mr Syed Mohd Shahriman, Chief Executive Officer of Great Ocean. “This not only indicates Strategic Marine’s capability in continuing to be able to provide bespoke designed vessels, but also a thorough and good understanding of our operating requirements. With the addition of this new vessel, we can provide a broader range of services to our clients.”

The FCB accommodates 16 berths in seven cabins, a large galley and mess area with dry store to cater for a large crew with extended operational endurance. Meanwhile, the passenger saloon offers 80 comfortable reclining seats arranged with either single or twin seats in each row, affording additional space and privacy. It has a cargo area of 120m2 and a deck strength of 2t/m2.

Blue Petra 1 is the 73rd FCB built by Strategic Marine, and the successful delivery of this vessel shows our commitment in developing and constructing custom-built, high specification vessels by working closely with our clients,” added Mr Wayne Poh, Strategic Marine’s General Manager, Commercial. “We are delighted by the reception of this vessel, and we look forward to a strong, continued partnership with Great Ocean.”

The vessel – which was ordered in January – successfully completed its sea trials on 13th September 22, its performance exceeding expectations.

Strategic Marine provides service and maintenance, fabrication and engineering, marine logistics services and financial services and solutions for its products – providing a complete turnkey, asset lifecycle solution for its clients.

For Sales and Technical enquiries, please email us at [email protected]

