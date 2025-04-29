StormGeo & Awake.AI to Deliver AI-powered Port Congestion Insights

[By: StormGeo]

StormGeo, a global leader in weather intelligence and voyage optimization solutions, has partnered with the Finnish AI analytics company Awake.AI to deliver AI-powered port analytics to its clients. StormGeo will promote and deliver Awake.AI’s advanced port call analytics integrated in its s-Insight solution, further enhancing its voyage optimization services.

The partnership will offer StormGeo clients improved ETA predictions on competing vessels and better visibility into port congestion, securing efficient deployment of their vessels, enabling just-in-time arrivals, and reducing emissions further.

“Port congestion and inefficient ship-port interactions contribute significantly to delays, emissions, and operational costs,” said Rolf Reksten, VP of Route Advisory Services at StormGeo. “By teaming up with Awake.AI, we are enhancing our voyage optimization services by allowing our clients to plan their port calls more accurately and efficiently and ultimately help the industry save fuel and reduce emissions.”

Awake.AI’s solution is configured to over 3,000 ports and performs over 1.5 million voyage predictions daily. It analyzes a wide range of data, including historical traffic and emissions data, AIS data, and vessel data, to create safe and efficient port calls and avoid unnecessary idle time.

“Awake.AI’s analytics are a natural extension of StormGeo’s voyage optimization services,” said Karno Tenovuo, CEO at Awake.AI. “Together, we are enabling shipping companies to reduce fuel consumption and emissions by making port calls more predictable and efficient – something that positively impacts both the bottom line and the planet.”

StormGeo’s voyage optimization services, including the s-Insight solution, leverage predictive analytics, industry-leading weather intelligence, and deep operational insight to enhance maritime voyage safety, efficiency, and sustainability.

Awake.AI’s AI-driven analytics services are integrated into StormGeo’s s-Insight solution via APIs. Here, clients will receive the most accurate prediction services, port congestion insights, berth availability analytics, traffic events, and analysis of avoidable waiting time (potential for just-in-time optimization).