Steel Cutting Ceremony for Acta Marine’s CSOV at Tersan Shipyard

The steel cutting ceremony of the first of two next-generation Methanol MDO/HVO powered DP2 Construction Service Operating Vessels for Acta Marine was arranged on 18 January 2023 at Tersan. The SX216 design of the vessel has been developed exclusively and in close collaboration with Ulstein Design & Solutions AS.

The steel cutting is the official kick-off for the construction of the Acta Marine CSOVs at the shipyard. The 89-metre-long vessels will be equipped with an SMST-provided motion-compensated crane and a motion-compensated gangway for safe personnel transfer in significant wave heights up to 3.0 metres. The CSOV provides excellent accommodation facilities for up to 135 people. In addition to the Methanol MDO/HVO engines the vessels feature a battery power storage system creating further energy efficiency and CO2 reduction.

These vessels are the first contracted to implement Ulstein’s TWIN X-STERN design. This design has several unique characteristics, but the main distinguishing features of the vessel are the two sterns and main propeller units at each end. The combination of thrusters and symmetrical hull design results in lower energy consumption and reduced motions, and therefore, higher operability and comfort. This concept dramatically improves the manoeuvrability and ability to stay in position. Further, the design allows for reduced noise, increased comfort on board and the potential to save significant amounts of energy in operation.

Nominated for two awards

The design is being noticed, and the TWIN X-STERN was recently nominated for the Offshore Support Journal Innovation of the Year Award and the Acta Marine CSOV project is nominated for the Offshore Renewables Award.



Together with the second newbuild CSOV, which will follow three months later, these state-of-the-art vessels will be added to the Acta Marine fleet in the second quarter of 2024, enabling Acta Marine to continue its prominent position in the offshore wind market industry.

