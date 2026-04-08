Statement from the International Chamber of Shipping

[By: International Chamber of Shipping]

Statement from Thomas A. Kazakos, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Shipping, following the announcement of the conditional ceasefire between the United States and Iran

Thomas A. Kazakos said: "We welcome the conditional ceasefire between the United States and Iran and hope this signals a beginning of a return to stability in the region.

“This news will be a relief to the 20,000 seafarers who have been at the forefront of this crisis. Our thoughts remain with those civilians and seafarers who have already been injured or sadly lost their lives.

“An immediate return to freedom of navigation is now essential, and states should work with shipping to ensure orderly and unimpeded transits through the Strait. This will require coordination between industry and nation states from both inside and outside the Gulf region and ICS is willing to assist this process is any way we can."