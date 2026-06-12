Three Killed in Collision of Two Harbor Crafts in Singapore

[Brief] Singapore officials are reporting that three bodies were recovered from the harbor on Friday, June 12, after two workboats collided near the Pasir Panjang Terminal. A search and rescue operation was conducted, but suspended for the night, according to CNA TV News.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore reported that the two boats collided around 0930 local time. It described one vessel as a supply boat and the other as a landing craft. Police and harbor craft from the Singapore Civil Defense Forces immediately responded to the site of the incident.

The supply boat sank near the terminal. Dive operations began, and later reports said the three bodies were recovered for individuals between the ages of 38 and 53, although names and nationalities have not yet been released. The divers were scouring the area attemptined to confirm that there were no more victims. The police were still working to determine how many people were aboard the supply boat.

The landing craft was reported to be stable. There were no reports of injuries among the people aboard the vessel.

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The MPA said a full investigation would be conducted. CAN said the search would resume on Saturday morning.

The terminal is operated by PSA and is one of the busiest in Singapore. It was the primary container port until Singapore opened Tuas in September 2022. PPT remains a busy terminal. The MPA said operations were continuing uninterrupted but that a safety warning had been posted for the area of the collision.

