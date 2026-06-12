Iran’s Claims of Having Stopped Hormuz Transits "Rebuffed" by Trump

The situation in the Persian Gulf and with the Strait of Hormuz remains very unstable, with both the United States and Iran making claims in the media. While both sides admit they are closing in on an agreement, Trump lashed out at the Iranians on social media on Friday morning, saying, “They better get their act together, and fast,” after announcing that an agreement had been reached.

Likely representing the different factions within Iran and the struggle for the hardliners to maintain control, Iran Broadcasting on Friday made a series of new claims. It cited the leadership of the IRGC and IRGC Navy, asserting that the Strait of Hormuz is fully closed. They are saying the IRGC Navy has control of the Strait on the eastern and western entrances and that no ships are making the transit without permission.

The Iranian report said there are around 50 ships waiting near the Strait. It further claimed there are “20 times” that amount of ships “halted at the second and third anchorage.” This came after CENTCOM on Thursday said the Strait is open and ships are moving through.

Iran asserted on Thursday that it had fired on two vessels attempting to make the transit, although CENTCOM said the drones had been taken down shortly after launch before they reached the vessels. Today, the IRGC Navy claims it turned back a tanker that did not have authorization. Some reports are saying a fire had been started on a vessel due to the Iranian attacks.

Trump took to social media to say an attack overnight against Indian ships leaving the Strait of Hormuz had been “totally rebuffed,” while calling it “totally unacceptable.” The statement came after the United States confirmed attacks this week on three tankers staffed with Indian crews, and three seafarers were reported killed. India has twice summoned U.S. officials for formal protests.

CENTCOM reported on Friday that the blockade remains in full effect. It said four more commercial ship had been redirected, bringing the total to 139 vessels stopped and nine disabled.

Iranian media, however, claims the U.S. is attacking more vessels. They claimed a fishing boat had been struck, injuring one person, and on Thursday, that a cargo ship with 150 tons of vital supplies had been attacked and sunk. The U.S. claims confirmed humanitarian aid is being permitted to proceed.

Iran’s Mehr News Agency confirmed on Friday that the talks were close to an agreement and outlined what it said were the terms of a 12-point plan. It included reopening the Strait of Hormuz within 30 days while the U.S. made security guarantees to Iran, released held funds, and ended the blockade and oil sanctions. It said Iran would agree to no nuclear weapons, but there would be an additional 60 days of negotiations regarding the enriched uranium.

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

Trump quickly lashed out, denying the reported terms, saying the deal was much better. He called the Iranians “very dishonorable people to deal with… With them, there is no such thing as dealing in good faith.”

Yesterday, Trump had threatened that U.S. forces would soon seize Kharg Island and Iran’s oil infrastructure. Iran responded by taunting the Americans and saying it was prepared and would defend the island. Hours later, Trump said the planned overnight strikes were suspended as a deal had been reached. Iran denied that terms had been finalized.

