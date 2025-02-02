St. Johns Ship Building Sign Contract with Hal Jones Contractor

[By: St. Johns Ship Building]

St. Johns Ship Building, a premier Jones Act facility owned by Americraft Marine, is pleased to sign a contract with Hal Jones Contractor to construct a 150’ x 60’ x 8’ Spud Barge. The collaboration with Hal Jones Contractor, a Division of Vecellio & Grogan, Inc., expands the efficiencies realized from the continuity of similar barges already under construction at St. Johns Ship Building.

The Spud Barges, built to support various marine construction and operations, will serve in Hal Jones Contractor’s extensive fleet. Designed for durability and versatility, these barges will enhance Hal Jones Contractor’s ability to meet the demanding requirements of the marine and construction industries.

“We are excited to partner with Hal Jones Contractor as they expand their already impressive fleet of vessels,” said Joe Rella, President of St. Johns Ship Building. “This contract continues our commitment to maintaining versatility in our shipbuilding skillsets.”

Matt Farley, Vice President of Vecellio & Grogan, said “Hal Jones Contractor is excited to continue our ongoing relationship with SJSB and expand our support beyond dry-docking maintenance, all while supporting our long-term business goals with the continued growth of our barge fleet.”