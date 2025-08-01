St. Johns Ship Building Delivers Crew Transfer Vessel to Atlantic Wind

[By St. Johns Ship Building]

St. Johns Ship Building, a Palatka, Florida-based Jones Act facility owned by Americraft Marine, is pleased to announce the successful delivery of the Atlantic Endurance, the second of two Chartwell Ambitious-Class Crew Transfer Vessels (CTVs) ordered by Atlantic Wind Transfers. The delivery marks a continued partnership between the two companies and further demonstrates St. Johns’ growing role in supporting the U.S. offshore wind industry.

This delivery follows the recent handover of the Atlantic Resolute and brings the total number of CTVs delivered by St. Johns Ship Building within an eighteen-month period to five. With both Incat and Chartwell-designed vessels now successfully constructed and delivered, the shipyard reinforces its position as a key builder of advanced aluminum vessels for offshore wind support under the Jones Act.

“The delivery of Atlantic Endurance marks another important milestone for St. Johns Ship Building as we continue to deliver high-performance CTVs that meet the demands of the offshore wind market,” said Joe Rella, President of St. Johns Ship Building. “We are proud of our team’s execution, and we value our continued relationship with Atlantic Wind Transfers as they expand their fleet.”

“The delivery of the Atlantic Endurance represents a key milestone for Atlantic Wind Transfers as we continue to grow our fleet of dependable, high-performance CTVs supporting the U.S. offshore wind sector,” said Charlie Donadio, President and Founder of Atlantic Wind Transfers. “Our ongoing collaboration with St. Johns Ship Building has proven invaluable—their exceptional workmanship, precision, and dedication to quality were critical to the successful completion of this vessel.”

The Atlantic Endurance is fully commissioned and currently available for charter.

St. Johns Ship Building has undergone a comprehensive modernization effort over the past two years, including major facility upgrades, streamlined production processes, and a significant expansion of its skilled workforce. These advancements have strengthened the shipyard’s ability to serve both the new construction and repair markets for commercial and government vessels.

Today, St. Johns is rapidly establishing itself as a center of excellence for the construction and repair of aluminum and steel vessels. With a growing portfolio that includes offshore wind support vessels and a diverse range of other commercial craft, the shipyard remains firmly committed to reinforcing the U.S. shipbuilding industrial base and contributing to the broader revitalization of domestic maritime manufacturing and repair.

