Four Killed as Japanese Cargo Ship Hits Commercial Fishing Vessel



Japan is reporting another incident in which a fishing vessel was struck by an inter-island cargo vessel in the busy sea lanes around the islands. In the latest incident, four people were killed, and nine other crewmembers from a commercial fishing vessel were rescued with no major injuries.

The Hachinohe Coast Guard in northern Japan on Honshu island received a call from the cargo ship Suehiro Maru (2,400 dwt) at around 0115 local time reporting the collision. It was determined that the cargo ship, which was sailing from Kimitsu to Tomakomai, had collided with the commercial fishing boat Kofuk Maru No. 65 (140 tons). Pictures released by the Coast Guard show a large mark on the bow of the cargo ship.

The force of the impact caused the commercial fishing boat to capsize, and it rapidly sank about 12 miles to the north of the Misawa fishing port on northern Honshu island. There were 13 people working aboard the fishing boat, and they were all reported to be wearing life jackets. Six crewmembers aboard the cargo ship were reported unharmed.

Damage to the bow of the cargo ship (Hachinohe Coast Guard Office)

The cargo ship and another nearby fishing vessel commenced an immediate search, which reports said was complicated by the darkness. However, the weather was clear. They were able to rescue nine of the crewmembers, none of whom suffered serious injuries.

Four other individuals were initially listed as missing. One crewmember was later recovered entangled in a net. Nearby, they located the three others, who were all unconscious. They were all pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

Media reports said this latest incident highlights the ongoing safety concerns. They noted the issues with maritime traffic and visibility in the busy fishing waters of northern Japan.

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In another incident in February involving an inter-island cargo ship and a for-hire recreation fishing boat, two people were killed, and at least seven were injured. There were 12 people aboard, plus the captain of the fishing boat, and they had just anchored at midday in a popular fishing area when they were struck. The cargo ship struck the fishing boat with sufficient force to split the small boat in two.

The Japan Coast Guard reports it is investigating the circumstances of the incidents.

