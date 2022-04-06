SSA Partners With the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation

Singapore Shipping Association (SSA) has underlined its commitment to reducing shipborne emissions by signing a partnership agreement with the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) to support and accelerate efforts towards helping the industry achieve its decarbonisation obligations.

The agreement which was signed today in Singapore, will pave the way for greater cooperation between both organisations, in the fields of knowledge and data sharing when it comes to maritime decarbonisation initiatives, such as green corridors and pilot programmes, to help accelerate the adoption of low- or zero-carbon solutions.

With the global shipping industry looking at new fuel technologies to drastically reduce GHG emissions, such as LNG that is currently available, and ammonia and methanol moving forward, the opportunity to collaborate on such projects and initiatives is vitally important.

Ms Caroline Yang, President of SSA, welcomed the agreement, saying it is an important step forward in SSA’s determination to play a leading role in reducing shipboard emissions.

She said: “We are delighted to be working with the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation, especially as Singapore intensifies its decarbonisation efforts in the maritime sector, with the recent unveiling of a blueprint that sets out strategies and goals to be achieved by 2050 and the resources to support these initiatives.”

Professor Lynn Loo, CEO of GCMD, said: “Collaboration and alignment across the industry is key to decarbonising the sector. SSA is a trusted advisor and partner to more than 470 member companies across the ecosystem as well as related government agencies. This partnership is an opportunity for GCMD to understand industry concerns around the technical and standards challenges to better ideate pilots and trials, as well as share insights from other decarbonisation projects through SSA’s technical committees. GCMD can also help to support the shaping of standards and guidelines through our involvement in the various standards development organisations.



