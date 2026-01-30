Danish Defence Charters Cruise Ship to House Troops in Greenland

The former expedition cruise ship Ocean Endeavour is due to arrive in Nuuk, Greenland, on January 31 to become housing for Danish and NATO troops. The cruise ship is to remain in Greenland to provide housing during the Exercise Arctic Endurance underway to enhance the military presence and training in the region.

Danish Defence says it decided to charter the ship, which is outfitted as an Arctic exploration cruise ship, to expand the limited housing facilities in Nuuk. They noted it is an alternative to establishing temporary facilities on land while also ensuring that the increased presence does not place additional pressure on the limited hotel capacity in the capital of Greenland. It said the cruise ship would ensure that the troops do not interfere with tourists and other visitors to the island.

The exercise had been planned since last year, but NATO participation is being expanded in response to Donald Trump’s assertions about the lack of security in Greenland. Denmark highlights that the exercise is being led by the 90 permanent personnel of the Arctic Command and will see participation by France, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Finland, the Netherlands, Iceland, and Belgium.

Arctic Endurance will take place throughout 2026, including Danish F-35 fighter aircraft, the Royal Danish Air Force’s Challenger transport aircraft, and the French MRTT aerial refueling plane. There will be a range of warships and patrol boats as well. They will train and provide critical infrastructure and patrol operations while further developing winter warfare skills.

The former cruise ship will be docked in Nuuk when it arrives. It is on charter from SunStone Marine Group, which owns the ship and charters it to various companies. It completed a previous charter that had seen it doing cruises in Antarctica, the Arctic, Greenland, and Canada until late 2025.

The ship has an interesting history, having been built in Poland in 1982 as a Soviet passenger ferry. It became a cruise ship in the early 2000s, including operating for an Israeli company, before being outfitted for polar cruising in 2015.

Ocean Endeavour is 12,900 gross tons, designed to accommodate 190 passengers and a crew and staff of 124. It has two restaurants, a lounge, a library, a theatre for lectures, and a gym with a sauna.

Danish Defence did not specify how it will employ the ship. However, it said the ship ensures that the soldiers can live under good and familiar conditions.

