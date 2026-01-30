Italian Coast Guard Coordinates Rescues of Two Ships in Two Days

The Italian Coast Guard oversaw the rescue operations for two merchant ships in the course of two days from the same region of the Mediterranean. Although the report said there was a “night of apprehension,” the operations were both successful in getting the ships safely into port.

The towing operation of the livestock carrier Blue Ocean A got underway on January 29, after the Coast Guard and tugs had struggled to keep the vessel off the rocks on the coast of Sardinia. The ship had lost propulsion late on January 28 in a winter storm that was pushing it toward the shoreline. The Coast Guard reported the Italian Navy was unable to airlift the crew from the vessel due to the strong winds.

The operation was successful in positioning the ship into the weather and keeping it off the rocks. Yesterday, January 29, a towing operation got underway. The ship has a crew of 33 aboard, made up of individuals from Syria, Sudan, Egypt, and India. It appears there was no livestock aboard.

The Blue Ocean A arrived at the Porto Canale of Cagliari escorted by the Coast Guard. The livestock carrier has not been berthed, and according to the reports, navigation and safety checks are underway.

While the towing operation for the livestock carrier was getting underway, on the afternoon of January 29, another foreign-flag cargo ship also called for assistance. According to the report, the ship was suffering from engine failure approximately seven nautical miles south of the port of Pozzallo on the southern coast of Sicily.

The Coast Guard reports its operations center was closely monitoring the movement of the ship into the night to ensure that it was not at risk of drifting toward the coast or spilling into the sea. They watched the weather and sea conditions.

???????? POZZALLO ??: Guardia Costiera presta assistenza a nave in avaria.



Working with the Maritime Directorate in Catania, emergency procedures were activated. A Coast Guard boat was sent to the unnamed vessel, which was only described as being 120 meters (394 feet) in length. It was bound for Portugal with a non-hazardous cargo.

It was determined that the vessel would require the assistance of a tugboat. The two got underway on January 30, and the Coast Guard accompanied the ship. It was also safely brought to port.

