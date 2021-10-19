Spire Global Launches Maritime 2.0 Data Service Update

[By: Spire Global]

Today, Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, announced the availability of Maritime 2.0, an update to Spire’s maritime solutions that provides marine data on vessel locations, weather conditions, and global shipping activity so that organizations can optimize real-time decision making.

Supported by GraphQL, the Maritime 2.0 API services update will improve the quality of the vessel tracking Automatic Identification System (AIS) data coverage Spire provides and support new data delivery. Spire Maritime 2.0 is the first satellite AIS maritime data solution to offer GraphQL, an open-source query language.

Spire’s latest Maritime 2.0 offers:

Smarter, cleaner AIS data - New algorithms offer high quality, accurate vessel identification with logic to clean up duplicate data sets and create improved routing models.

Enhanced Global Coverage - Users will see a 20% increase in daily messages from global terrestrial data.

Improved, Scalable Delivery - For the first time, customers will be able to use GraphQL, deployed at other leading enterprise technology platforms including Atlassian, GitHub, New Relic, Intuit, and Shopify, to query Spire data, integrate easily with outside platforms and simplify how developers can access and iterate on data.

“Our customers have asked for more coverage, precision at scale and even cleaner data delivery,” said John Lusk, SVP of Spire Global. “We are committed to providing continuous innovation across our maritime solutions. Maritime 2.0 delivers on this promise with the data and analytics needed to address port congestion, save fuel for maritime vessels and streamline today’s strained global supply chains.”

"It has been excellent to have had access to the Beta release of the Maritime 2.0 GraphQL API. As data volumes increase, customer requirements expand and diversify, and technology evolves, it is integral for data providers to continuously improve how they deliver their data. It is innovations such as the Maritime 2.0 GraphQL API that embody why Spire is a leader in AIS data and delivery."” said Ryan Lloyd, Head of Research and Development, Geollect, a geospatial company using Spire’s AIS data to map vessel locations and make global insights.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.