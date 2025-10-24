Software Innovation Meets Maritime Expertise in Houston Gathering

[By: ABS Wavesight™]

ABS Wavesight™, the ABS-affiliated software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, brought together customers for two days of interactive sessions to hear the latest product updates, strategic initiatives and best practices for optimizing the user experience with the full portfolio of ABS Wavesight software.

“For more than 25 years, our user summit has been the anchor point for unveiling our latest innovations and connecting with the maritime software community to shape what’s next. I’m proud to highlight our most recent product, ABS Wavesight Advantage™, an intelligent, unified platform that is built to support the power of one, where 1% of fuel savings through software-driven performance efficiencies can help deliver payback 5x faster than retrofits,” said Staci Satterwhite, ABS Wavesight CEO. “Designed to help users simplify compliance and accelerate performance, the platform delivers real-time validation, emissions benchmarking, pooling and a simplified process of submitting data for statutory verification to ABS through a convenient digital connection.”

Another highlight of the summit was the unveiling of Nautical Systems Enterprise (NSE) 7.0.0, giving users a firsthand look at its newest capabilities. Designed to help maritime teams get the job done with greater security, speed and confidence, NSE 7.0.0 streamlines workflows and can deliver reliable, ship-to-shore data to help users reduce their operational and compliance risk.

During the opening session, Dimitris Kainadas, Technical Safety & Compliance Officer, Thenamaris (Ships Management), joined Satterwhite for a discussion where he highlighted their recent challenge of managing data, procurement and compliance across a fleet.

“To stay ahead, we need a software provider that evolves with us; that’s why we value strong business collaborators with a solid understanding of our industry who are ready to respond quickly when problems occur,” said Kainadas. “ABS Wavesight distinguishes itself from other providers by being more than just a software company. Their deep understanding of the shipping industry, rooted in their close collaboration with parent company ABS, gives them unique insights that most software firms simply can't match.”