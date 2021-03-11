Skandi Vitoria Now Has A Golden Seagoing Solution

A consignment of SOLASAFE navigation safety aid products was recently dispatched from South Shields to Rotterdam, to be installed at the navigation bridge windows of the Brazilian-built pipe-lay support vessel (PLSV), SKANDI VITORIA.

The Multi Purpose Offshore Vessel (MPOV) is of an STX OSCV 06 design and was the first pipe-lay vessel built in Brazil, back in 2010.

Equipped with vertical and horizontal pipe-lay systems, a 250 mt crane, and two Remotely Operated Vehicles, it is capable of operating in water depths up to 3,000 meters, suited for pipe laying, subsea construction, installation and maintenance work.

Able to carry a load of 9,000 tons deadweight, SKANDI VITORIA is 142mt Length, 27mt Beam, 7mt draught and has an average speed of 7.5 knots. See attached photo of vessel taken in Brazil (Thanks to marinetraffic.com for use of photo).

Manufactured at Solar Solve’s South Shields based headquarters just before Christmas, the Type Approved roller sunscreens are being fitted at all 40 of the windows around the wheelhouse, whilst the ship is undergoing repairs in Amsterdam.

Solar Solve chairman John Lightfoot MBE, commented, “The supply of screens for retrofitting to older vessel windows is a significant part of our business. The screens for this vessel have been supplied with a gold film which is highly reflective on the outside surface, enhancing the rejection of glare and infra-red light, to improve the working environment for the people working on the bridge.”

“Our World Wide Distributor based in the Netherlands did very well to win this contract for Solar Solve.”

