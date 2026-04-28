Singapore Institute of Technology, DNV, and SMF New Masters Program

[By: DNV]

DNV and the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) will co-develop and deliver a specialised Master of Science in Vessel Management, with the Singapore Maritime Foundation (SMF) facilitating industry engagement. The partnership aims to strengthen Singapore’s talent pipeline and position as a leading international maritime center.

The new Master’s-level programme, signed at Singapore Maritime Week, is designed to support engineering and naval architecture graduates with limited or no onboard experience, as well as other maritime professionals, who are interested in moving into technical superintendent roles. The Master of Science in Vessel Management is focused on providing alternative pathways for qualified candidates with technical or seafaring backgrounds looking to transition into shore-based vessel management roles.

Dr. Shahrin Osman, Business Development Director at DNV Maritime Advisory in Singapore, said, “Digitalisation and the transition to low and zero carbon fuels are reshaping the expectations of the maritime workforce. In particular, superintendent roles increasingly require not only technical expertise and operational judgement, but a deep understanding of today’s emerging technologies. Through this programme, DNV and SIT aim to equip new entrants with the applied knowledge and practical competence needed as the industry transitions towards more digital and lower carbon operations, helping companies build long term resilience.”

Professor Susanna Leong, Deputy President (Academic) & Provost, SIT said, “SIT is committed to developing industry-ready talent for a rapidly evolving maritime sector. Together with DNV, we aim to strengthen Singapore’s pipeline of skilled maritime professionals who are able to manage complex vessel operations, meet stricter regulatory requirements, and drive the shift towards more sustainable and digitalised maritime practices.”

Ms. Tan Beng Tee, Executive Director, Singapore Maritime Foundation said, “As technology advances, we are seeing smarter ships and increasingly sophisticated shore-based vessel control capabilities. Therefore, the archetype of the marine and technical superintendents of the future needs to evolve in tandem. Through a rigorous and industry-relevant curriculum, we see this new master’s programme in vessel management complementing the pipeline from the seafaring route in increasing the supply of skilled superintendents for the Maritime Singapore ecosystem.”

The programme is designed based on a flexible, competency?based model and practice-oriented pathway that blends SIT’s applied learning with DNV’s industry expertise to equip professionals with the technical, managerial and digital capabilities to lead safe, compliant and future?ready vessel operations. The Master of Science in Vessel Management programme is expected to commence in early 2027.