SHIPPINGInsight’s SHARK TANK Takes Center Stage at Posidonia 2026

[By: SHIPPINGInsight]

In a packed finale to the highly anticipated 5th "Trading in U.S. Waters" conference during Posidonia 2026, SHIPPINGInsight's SHARK TANK brought together some of the maritime industry's most influential leaders and its most promising innovators for a dynamic face-off of technologies poised to transform global shipping. The event was presented in partnership with the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce, NAMEPA (North American Marine Environment Protection Association) and in cooperation with the US Embassy in Athens as part of one of Posidonia's most well-attended conference programs.

Held before an audience of shipowners, investors, technology executives, regulators, and maritime decision-makers from around the world, SHIPPINGInsight's SHARK TANK featured six emerging companies presenting solutions designed to address some of shipping's most pressing challenges, from energy efficiency and artificial intelligence to operational efficiency, and vessel performance. Participating U.S. companies included Aloft Systems, Carbon Ridge, Fleet Robotics, Quartermaster AI, Robot Toolworx, and Sidonia.

The extraordinary panel of SHARK TANK judges included U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle; CEO Semiramis Paliou of Diana Shipping, Marina Hadjipateras of TMV, George Alexandratos of the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping, Stephen Schueler of Enerjen Capital, and Danae Bezantakou of Navigator Shipping Consultants and the Propeller Club of Piraeus. Together, they represent billions of dollars in maritime assets, decades of industry leadership, and a shared commitment to advancing innovation throughout the global shipping ecosystem.

The competition highlighted technologies addressing some of the most significant challenges facing the industry, including emissions reduction, vessel optimization, autonomous systems, and operational efficiency. Throughout the afternoon, judges challenged participants with questions surrounding scalability, implementation, commercial viability, and industry impact, creating an insightful dialogue between innovators and maritime leaders and investors.

As the global maritime industry continues to navigate energy efficiency requirements, geopolitical uncertainty, digital transformation, and evolving regulatory expectations, SHARK TANK underscored the increasingly important role that entrepreneurial companies will play in shaping the future of shipping.

The event also reinforced SHIPPINGInsight's position as a catalyst for innovation within the maritime sector. Following the success of its previous SHARK TANK programs, this third Posidonia edition further expanded the initiative's international reach and visibility among the world's leading shipowners and maritime stakeholders. SHIPPINGInsight's SHARK TANK has become one of the industry's premier platforms for introducing breakthrough technologies to the global shipping marketplace.

SHIPPINGInsight’s SHARK TANK concluded with Anastasija Kuprijanova of Carbon Ridge winning the coveted SHIPPINGInsight Innovation Award for their on-board carbon capture and storage systems. With innovation increasingly viewed as essential to the future competitiveness and sustainability of shipping, the next generation of maritime solutions has arrived, and the industry's leaders are paying attention.

"It was a pleasure to participate in SHIPPINGInsight’s Shark Tank during the ‘5th Trading in U.S. Waters Seminar: U.S. and Greek Approaches to Today's Maritime Challenges’ during Posidonia Week. The maritime industry runs on collaboration - across nations and across technologies - to keep adapting and remain the backbone of global trade. This event brought those components together and we were honored to be part of it. Carbon Ridge is shipping's practical path to decarbonization, enabling energy flexibility on vessels, and we look forward to collaborating with owners and operators to make it happen,” said 2026 Posidonia winner, Kuprijanova of Carbon Ridge.

Following the success of Posidonia 2026, SHARK TANK will return to Houston, Texas, on October 13–14 as part of SHIPPINGInsight's Project 2027: Catalyzing the U.S. Maritime Industry into Action. Applications are now being accepted from emerging companies ready to put their innovations to the test and gain direct exposure to the maritime leaders shaping the future of the industry. Email [email protected] to submit your proposal.