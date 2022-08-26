Shearwater GeoServices Awarded Central North Sea 3D Survey by NSNR

Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS (“Shearwater”) is pleased to announce the award of a 3D survey of the Devil’s Hole Horst prospect in the UK North Sea by North Sea Natural Resources (“NSNR”).



The towed streamer survey covers approximately 1,586 sq km and will be carried out by the SW Bly. The one-month project will commence imminently.

“We are glad to welcome NSNR as a new Shearwater client and look forward to executing a safe, efficient survey to provide geophysical data over the prospect. The award is a continuation of the strong seasonal activity we are experiencing in UK waters,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater.

"We are delighted to be working with Shearwater on this which is our first proprietary 3D seismic survey to be acquired over the complete seven blocks of UK Licence P2321 which will be instrumental for us to define high quality drilling locations” said Niels Christian Arveschoug, CEO and Founder of North Sea Natural Resources Ltd.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.