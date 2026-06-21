SH Minerva Became First Cruise Ship to Receive the DCA ESG Certification

[Joint Press Release: Swan Hellenic and Dream&Charme]



SH Minerva, the first of three ships in Swan Hellenic's fleet, has earned the DCA ESG Certification from Dream&Charme, an internationally accredited certification body specialising in hospitality. Dream&Charme is accredited against ISO/IEC 17065 by ACCREDIA under the supervision of the Italian Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy.

This certification recognises both the company's and the vessel's dedication to environmental, social, and governance excellence.

The audit took place during the Hiroshima to Otaru cruise in Japan from 20–30 May. With over 1,400 sustainability certifications issued across 19 countries, Dream&Charme solidifies its status as a global benchmark for sustainability certification in hospitality and premium accommodation.

The DCA ESG Certification issued by Dream&Charme is an accredited certification in accordance with ISO/IEC 17065. This accreditation is recognized under the WTO Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) Agreement, complies with European Regulation (EC) No. 765/2008 and, being accredited by Accredia, is considered reliable by members (126) of the Global Accreditation Network (Global ACI), including United States, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Europe, Russian Federation, China, Brasil, Australia, and many other countries.

Dream&Charme previously broke new ground by certifying “La Dolce Vita Orient Express,” the world’s first train to meet DCA ESG standards. Now, with SH Minerva, the company extends this vision to the open sea, demonstrating ESG innovation that transcends traditional sectors on a global scale.

The audit was conducted onboard SH Minerva by Giorgio Caire di Lauzet, CEO of Dream&Charme and Lead Auditor with over 3,000 audits completed in 25 countries. It provided an independent assessment of the ship's environmental, social, and governance performance, covering operational practices, supply chain, crew welfare, and shore excursion experiences.

Built at Helsinki Shipyard in Finland, the vessel SH Minerva embodies the excellence of next-generation expedition cruising:

? advanced technologies adopted in the hull design contribute to reduced fuel consumption;

? spaces are dedicated to cultural and scientific enrichment, including a dedicated on-board laboratory;

? state-of-the-art zodiacs — inflatable motor craft used for landings in shallow or ice-prone waters — are used for exploration;

? strict adherence to biosecurity procedures — protocols preventing the transfer of invasive species or pathogens between ecosystems — to protect fragile polar ecosystems;

? diesel-electric propulsion—where diesel generators produce electricity to power propulsion motors,—with power generation by advanced Tier III diesel generator with SCR system and urea injection for the strictest air emission control;

? the dynamic positioning system —holds a vessel in a fixed position using its own propellers, rudders and thursters, eliminating the need to drop anchor — allows the vessel to stay in position without anchoring in delicate seabed areas;

? reverse osmosis water production — reducing reliance on port supplies — exceeds 10,000 litres per hour;

? advanced waste-water treatment; treating both grey and black water to the highest local required standards (Baltic and Alaska standards)

and much more, all in service of an international clientele that chooses conscious travel without compromising on the highest levels of comfort.



Feature

Detail

Advance Waste-Water treatment

Grey and black water are treated to the highest standards

Propulsion

Diesel-electric, Tier III with SCR + urea injection

Positioning

Dynamic positioning — no anchoring in sensitive areas

Auditor experience

Lead auditor, 3,000+ audits in 25 countries

This ship doesn’t just take its guests to the planet’s most remote and extraordinary places — from the North and South Polar region — it does so with a deep sense of responsibility. It knows that true exploration means protecting these fragile environments, creating real benefits in places far beyond typical tourist routes, and honoring local traditions with care and respect.

The DCA ESG Certification aligns with ISO/IEC 17065 standards, rigorously assessing how an organisation manages its environmental impact, engages stakeholders, and implements transparent governance. It’s not an honorary title but a practical tool that transforms sustainability from intention into measurable, verifiable action.

“In today’s experiential luxury landscape, discerning international travellers expect a clear alignment between corporate commitments and measurable actions. The DCA ESG Certification offers a meaningful competitive edge for Swan Hellenic,” said Andrea Zito, CEO of Swan Hellenic. “We have always been committed to delivering a high-end expedition cruising experience that combines exceptional exploration with responsible innovation. Dream&Charme’s ESG Certification stands as a benchmark of excellence, with an internationally accredited framework and strong presence in some of the world’s most demanding markets.”

Giorgio Caire di Lauzet, CEO of Dream&Charme, added, “Awarding the DCA ESG Certification to SH Minerva highlights the rising importance of structured sustainability in expedition cruising. This certification isn’t just recognition — it’s a practical tool supporting continuous ESG improvement. SH Minerva sets a benchmark for the industry by turning sustainability intent into measurable action.”

