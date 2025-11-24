SGP Breaks Ground On Dammam Integrated Logistics Zone & Terminal Expansion

[By: Saudi Global Ports Group]

Saudi Global Ports Group (SGP) yesterday celebrated a landmark moment in Saudi Arabia’s logistics development with the official inauguration of the Terminal 2 Berth Expansion under SGP Container Terminals and the groundbreaking of the Dammam Integrated Logistics Zone at King Abdulaziz Port Dammam (KAPD). Both milestones strengthen SGP’s mission to advance the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics hub.

The dual event was held under the patronage and in the presence of His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, Governor of the Eastern Province, and His Excellency Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistic Services. The event was further distinguished by the attendance of senior representatives from key Saudi governmental authorities - including the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) and the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) - as well as senior leaders from major logistics companies and shipping lines.

SGP Freezones

Adjacent to KAPD, the Dammam Integrated Logistics Zone, spanning 1 million square metres, will be managed by SGP Freezones. Representing an investment of up to SAR 1.3 billion, the development underscores SGP’s commitment to expanding the Kingdom’s logistics capacity and competitiveness. It will provide modular warehousing, cold chain and vehicle storage facilities, re-export and light manufacturing zones, as well as dedicated areas for petrochemical products, e-commerce storage, and container handling within an eco-friendly, integrated system. Linked directly to SGP Container Terminals, SGP Multipurpose Terminals and SGP Intermodal (the Riyadh Dry Port Ecosystem), the logistics zone will deliver an integrated trade solution connecting sea, land, and industrial logistics for domestic and international customers.

Terminal 2 Expansion

The Terminal 2 expansion adds 225 metres to the existing 700 metres of quay length, allowing two mega container vessels to berth simultaneously and significantly improving operational capabilities. Combined with Terminal 1, the consolidated handling capacity will rise to 3.8 million TEUs in 2025, reinforcing KAPD’s position as a key maritime gateway on the Arabian Gulf.

Chairman of the Board of Saudi Global Ports Company, Eng. Abdullah Al Zamil said, “The expansion of Terminal 2 and launch of SGP Freezones reflects SGP’s commitment to be future-ready and deliver the world class infrastructure that strengthens the Kingdom’s logistics competitiveness. As one of the national champions for ports and logistics, SGP is proud to help position the Kingdom as a leading global logistics hub and a true gateway to growth, in alignment with Vision 2030.”

Rob Harrison, Chief Executive Officer of Saudi Global Ports Group, said, “The inauguration of Terminal 2 and the groundbreaking of the Dammam Integrated Logistics Zone represent more than the physical expansion of infrastructure. They reflect our belief in Saudi Arabia’s trade potential and our commitment to meeting the growing demand. At SGP, we are creating a connected port ecosystem that will drive efficiency, capacity, and sustainable growth for years to come. We extend our sincere appreciation to Mawani and the other key government partners for their continued support and shared dedication to promoting trade diversification, job creation, and supply chain resilience throughout the Kingdom.”