Seawork – Commercial Marine is back for 2022

[By: Seawork]

The highly anticipated return of the 23rd edition of Seawork, Europe’s largest on-water commercial marine exhibition, takes place over three days 21-23 June. It is a ”one stop shop” for buyers and offers a unique combination of undercover exhibition space, open air demonstrations and floating displays.

Held in the port city of Southampton, this will be the first Seawork in over 1100 days and is the first post-Brexit, post-pandemic commercial marine business networking opportunity. It is supported by the industry’s key associations and organisations, this year focussing on how the multi-faceted commercial marine industry is adapting and innovating in the face of economic, environmental and political upheaval.

Marine Civils is co-located with Seawork and is preceded by the specialist sector event on high-speed operations, [email protected] on Monday 20 June, in Cowes on the Isle of Wight.

The return of an in-person Seawork is an exciting opportunity. It has something for everyone in the industry to learn and take away to improve their businesses. That is in addition to catching up with colleagues in-person and meeting new ones.

New Vessels, Equipment and Services

There is the opportunity to view afloat on the Seawork pontoon a number of innovative new vessels with the design focus on efficiency and reducing costs. This is in addition to the myriad of new items of equipment and services on display, all helping to extend the range of and streamline operations.

On the Pontoons

MHO-Co's new crew transfer vessel (CTV) will be demonstrating the novel technology onboard, diesel-electric operation, low fuel consumption Dynamic Positioning System-mode and new Human Machine Interface (HMI).

Seawork exhibitor Diverse Marine working with BAR Technologies and SEACAT Services will be showing the ground-breaking BARTech30, a 30-metre crew transfer vessel for taking technicians to work on wind turbines (amongst other uses).

The aim being to improve sea keeping and help make a green energy sector even greener by dramatically reducing fuel requirements and CO2 emissions.

Get Set for Workboat 2050 & Learning from the USV and Hybrid Conferences

In the latest in a series of conferences on the road to net-zero, the Commercial Marine Network ‘Get set for Workboat 2050’ looks at ‘Hydrogen & Clean Growth opportunities - Is there a place for hydrogen in the decarbonisation roadmap for the workboat sector?’

There are also two other half day conferences highlighting the practical application of ‘Uncrewed Surface Vessels (USVs); USVs’ Growing Role in the Commercial Marine Market’ and ‘Hybrid & Electric Propulsion – Real world implementation of Hybrid & Electric Propulsion Solutions’.

The Civil Engineering Contractors Association, along with meetings of the CECA Flood & Marine and Environment Groups, will discuss ‘Infrastructure associated with the Marine Environment’ highlighting Freeports (Solent Freeport), investment and development in the region. ‘Responding to the Climate Challenge’ delves into HVO fuels and Low Carbon Concrete and innovation within the marine civils environment.

The Workboat Association Safety Forum in partnership with the British Tug Owners Association will debate equipment and methods and share expert knowledge on one of the most significant topics on the water - MOB (ManOverBoard) Recovery.

Workboat Code Update

The UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) will give the update on the aims and requirements of the new Workboat Code. This session brings an update on the introduction of the High-Speed Offshore Service Craft Code and a closer look into the developments that have been made in the latest revision to the Workboat Code, what has changed and when to expect these amendments to come into force.

Opportunities with the UK MOD

The UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) and the UK Department of International Trade (DIT) will take existing and potential sector suppliers through the opportunities available through the domestic procurement program and international business.

Tidal Energy Opportunities

This is a TIGER Supply Chain event for the Channel region. ORE Catapult are leading the Tidal Stream Industry Energiser project (TIGER) which is Interreg’s largest ever project recently increased in value to over €48m. Partners include world leading tidal stream technology/project developers, 2 of which are located very close to Seawork. TIGER partners will present on the opportunities and prospects within the tidal stream sector.

Port decarbonisation and smart energy solutions for ports

This workshop will present the Port of Portsmouth as a case study for combining renewable generating capacity with innovative energy storage solutions and advanced energy management systems. It is a chance to learn about supply chain opportunities in port decarbonisation.

[email protected]

Fast vessels operating at high speed for security interventions and Search And Rescue (SAR) are a significant specialist sector and the focus of [email protected], which is aimed squarely at facilitating growth and development for the design, build and operation of these specialist vessels. Military and industry experts will share their thoughts on future vessels and mission requirements, and the challenge of re-powering fast craft fleets in a changing world. This event is held the day before Seawork on Monday 20 June, in Cowes, Isle of Wight.

Training and Careers Thursday

The multiplicity of opportunities available in the Commercial Marine world will be a surprise to some and a magnet for those looking for deeply absorbing and rewarding roles (or even a change of career direction). Maritime Training & Careers Day on Thursday 23 June is aimed at students aged 16-19 years. Working with Maritime UK and the Solent LEP, Seawork is hosting a programme of presentations, competitions, quizzes and job vacancies all designed to engage and deliver.

The ECMAs & Innovation Showcase

The European Commercial Marine Awards (ECMAs), incorporating the Innovations Showcase Category Awards, attracts entries from across Europe, recognises the depth of excellence in commercial marine and celebrates the outstanding individuals and innovative companies that comprise this vibrant and productive industry sector.

WiMI

Seawork's Women in Marine Industry event returns in person for Seawork2022. Join our inspirational speakers as they share their stories, their challenges, and their achievements. The event offers women in the commercial marine industry an opportunity to share career experiences and know-how, renew and expand networks, and hear about key industry developments



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.