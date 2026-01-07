Bulgaria Seeks Reimbursement from Owners of Salvaged Shadow Fleet Tanker



Bulgaria’s Maritime Administration presented a bill to the representatives of the Chinese-owned shadow fleet tanker that it was forced to salvage last month after it washed up on the shores of Bulgaria. The vessel had been attacked by Ukrainian forces while it was in the Black Sea heading to Russia to load crude oil.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications announced on Wednesday, January 7, that it had presented a bill for €270,371 ($315,802) using a private bailiff to deliver the notarized summons. It said the Maritime Administration had incurred the expenses, which included securing three tugs and a specialized generator that was used to power the ship’s hydraulic system to raise the anchor. The summons demanded payment by January 12.

Before day’s end, the Ministry reported it had received the funds from the shipowner’s agent in Bulgaria. It said payment in full was received and would be refunded to the state treasury.

The tanker Kairos had washed up near the Bulgarian seaport of Ahtopol on the afternoon of December 5, with the Bulgarian authorities accusing a salvage tug of releasing the hulk after having brought it from Turkish waters. Ukraine attacked the vessel near the coast of Turkey on November 28 using its Sea Baby drones, setting the empty tanker on fire. Turkish authorities aided in the evacuation of the crew and the firefight.

Bulgaria has continued to demand an explanation over the circumstances of the tow and where the tanker was headed before it drifted toward the port. An emergency operation airlifted some of the crewmembers off the ship and provided supplies as well as an electrical generator. Bulgaria had said it would seek a full reimbursement for its costs, including the tow on December 15 to place the hulk in a more secure location in the Gulf of Burgas.

Because the ship is under EU sanctions, Bulgaria reports that it cannot provide repair services to the vessel. It was permitted to provide emergency services and a port of refuge under the sanctions, but no further assistance is permitted. The Ministry reports that it expects the shipowner will take the necessary actions to prepare and remove the tanker from Bulgarian territorial waters.