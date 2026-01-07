U.S. Captures Fourth Venezuela-Linked Tanker in the Atlantic

On Wednesday, in addition to the boarding and seizure of the fugitive tanker Bella 1, U.S. forces captured the stateless, sanctioned tanker Sophia (aka Varada Blessing, IMO 9289477) in the Atlantic.

The Sophia was in laden condition with about 1.8 million barrels of heavy Venezuelan crude aboard, according to TankerTrackers.com. The consultancy said that she is one of 15 tankers that got under way and attempted to penetrate the U.S. "blockade" of Venezuelan oil exports in recent days, following the U.S. raid that captured Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro and transferred power to Maduro's vice president.

U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) has announced and published footage from this morning’s interception, boarding, and seizure of the M/T Sophia, a stateless sanction dark fleet oil tanker operating in international waters and conducting… pic.twitter.com/h4kaR9ajJl — Alma Gentil (@Chinoy200096633) January 7, 2026

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem has published an over three-minute-long clip from this morning’s interception and seizure of the M/T Sophia, a stateless sanction dark fleet oil tanker conducting illicit activities in the Caribbean Sea. pic.twitter.com/5NAtbNhKjg — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) January 7, 2026

The U.S. State Department and the Pentagon have pledged to keep pressure on the Venezuelan government through the use of tanker seizures as needed, and U.S. Southern Command said in a statement that it is committed to "crush illicit activity in the Western Hemisphere."

"The United States continues to enforce the blockade against all dark fleet vessels illegally transporting Venezuelan oil to finance illicit activity, stealing from the Venezuelan people. Only legitimate and lawful energy commerce - as determined by the U.S. - will be permitted," said Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. "The blockade of sanctioned and illicit Venezuelan oil remains in full effect - anywhere in the world."

Overall, the White House plans to obtain 30-50 million barrels of Venezuelan oil, to be sold at its market price for American disposition. "That money will be controlled by me, as President of the United States of America," President Donald Trump said in a statement Wednesday. At current discounted pricing for extra-heavy Merey crude, the transfer would be valued at approximately $2 billion, and would offset the cost of the record-size U.S. military deployment to the Caribbean.

Seizing currently-underway Venezuelan tanker cargoes would go a considerable distance towards the White House's 50-million-barrel target. The U.S. has already captured approximately five million barrels of oil on laden tankers, all currently on the water and en route to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The seizures also send a message to Iran, which is heavily targeted by U.S. oil sanctions. All four tankers seized so far have previously done business with Iranian oil exporters, and all have been listed by the U.S. Treasury for that connection. Shadow-fleet shipowners often deal in multiple "sensitive" crude markets, and opting to transact with Iran's military-controlled export network now carries the risk of physical interdiction - even after the vessel moves on to other markets.

TankerTrackers.com warned that the same risks apply for crewmembers aboard shadow fleet tankers, and it reposted its complete list of suspect vessels.

