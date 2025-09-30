Seaspan Joins Container Leaders Signing Up To Ankeri’s Digital Platform

[By: Seaspan]

Seaspan Corporation, the world’s largest independent charter owner and operator of containerships, has signed a strategic partnership with Ankeri Solutions to implement the Icelandic company’s digital platform across its global operation, joining more than a dozen maritime industry leaders who already use the cloud-based software.

Following a successful trial, Seaspan selected Ankeri’s modular Software-as-a-Service to enhance its management of chartering contracts and emission reporting under the European Union Emission Trading Scheme (EU ETS).

Seaspan, which is at the forefront of the maritime industry’s shift toward more sustainable and efficient operations, currently has 187 containerships and two pure car truck carriers in operation, with a fleet nominal capacity of approximately 1.65 million TEU. It will use the Ankeri platform to digitalise, streamline, and automate its commercial, technical and operational workflows, consolidating data into a single interface, enabling real-time collaboration and enhanced operational visibility.

Peter Jackson, Seaspan Chief Technology Officer, said: “At Seaspan, we are always investing and innovating to elevate customer engagement and deliver value for our global clients. This means our teams need efficient and effective tools to optimise commercial and technical operations and to assist with regulatory compliance. Ankeri’s industry-leading applications fully support our digital ambitions, driving enhanced performance across our fleet and underpinning our ability to scale.” Kristinn Aspelund, Ankeri CEO and Co-Founder said: “We are thrilled to welcome Seaspan to the growing list of container clients turning to our scaleable software platform to realise their digitalisation goals. Working alongside Seaspan to optimise efficiency, automation and

environmental accounting, we are confident we can jointly push digital boundaries and leverage data to drive strong results.”

The partnership with Seaspan is another significant step in Ankeri’s growing drive to serve shipping where it supports more than a dozen industry leaders. Notable among these is its eight-year collaboration with Hapag-Lloyd and its partnership with Global Ship Lease where its solution enables the mid-sized containership owner to enhance vessel data-sharing capabilities with liner operators. Ankeri also works closely with Hamburg-based owner Ernst Russ, which uses its platform to manage operational data, workflows, regulatory compliance, charterparty contracts and EU ETS reporting.