Screening Installation MAD3500 Fully Assembled at Damen Dredging

By MarEx 2019-05-14 21:59:45

Last week the completion of the assembly of the screening installation of the CEMEX Go Innovation was celebrated at the Damen Dredging yard. The screening installation is designed for the aggregate dredger type MAD3500 currently under construction. This hopper dredger features several innovative elements, including the fully re-designed screening installation.

All major offshore aggregate dredgers are fitted with a screening installation. The screening process is vital to controlling the required grain size of a hopper load. Traditionally, a screening installation consists of two separate rotatable towers directing the desired cargo into the hopper hold, while discharging unwanted material overboard. For the MAD3500 currently under construction for CEMEX UK Marine, Damen has completely redesigned the screening system.

The new design has several features which are aimed at reducing maintenance, and an undisturbed loading process. The wear and tear ratio of all components in contact with aggregates is a well-known and costly fact. The new screening installation has been designed to last with flow direction optimization, specially added wall thickness where required, rubber lined components such as the loading chutes etc. Moreover, components such as the screening decks can be dismounted within a quarter of an hour; this action can be done alongside the quay allowing a quick exchange of the screening decks which can be later serviced in the workshop. Most components such as both screening decks, delivery chutes etc are exchangeable.

Other design features include the substantially increased screening surface. Compared to previously available loading towers the surface has doubled resulting in improved cargo quality and reduced loading time. Furthermore, rejected spoil is no longer discharged over the side, but leaves the system through the vessels bottom reducing vessel plume and the design snugly fits the restricted deck area available.

The last part of the assembly process was witnessed by many Damen employees who worked on the screening installation, including the welders, service men, engineers and sales managers. Moreover, CEMEX UK Marine was represented by Mr. M Williams, Fleet Engineering Manager, and Mr. C Ralston, Chief Engineer New Build Project. During a short ceremony they had a beer together to celebrate reaching the highest point – a Dutch tradition called “pannenbier” or the English equivalent of “topping out”. In short speeches the smooth building process and the good cooperation in the design phase was commemorated. Mr. Williams stated CEMEX were looking forward to the increased operational efficiency and the modular construction that would dramatically reduce maintenance time and so enhance the efficiency significantly.

The installation will be dismounted to be shipped from Rotterdam to the Damen yard in Galati, where the MAD3500 is being constructed. Thanks to the proven plug ‘n play design the final installation on board will be done swiftly.

