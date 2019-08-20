Scotload Launches Global Shipping via Online Store

By The Maritime Executive 2019-08-20 22:00:18

Load monitoring specialists Scotload – part of James Fisher and Sons plc – has launched global shipping through its online store: Scotload-direct.com. This enables customers to order load cells quickly and easily, delivering high-end solutions to any location straight off the shelf.

With customer experience at front of mind, the site now provides real-time stock status updates. Customers can browse the company’s range of SmartLoad® load cells, check orders and benefit from exclusive online pricing across the product range. Answering the demands of the fast-paced load testing industry, this new e-commerce service also grants instant access to quotations and lead-times to ensure hassle-free purchase.

Josh Jones, business development manager at Scotload commented:

“Scotload’s mission has always been to make high-quality load monitoring solutions available to everyone. The launch of Scotload-direct internationally is the natural progression of this, enabling us to better serve our customers and provide them with a streamlined purchasing experience. We are excited to offer our customers this new online store for Scotload products.”

On Scotload-direct.com, customers can create a dedicated account tailored to their preferences and benefit from an accelerated checkout process for repeat orders. The site now offers a full range of load shackles, links (up to 250 tonnes) and running line monitors with express delivery options.

