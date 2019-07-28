Scotline Marine Holdings Orders Third Vessel from Royal Bodewes

Scot Explorer

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-28 21:22:54

Scotline Marine Holdings Ltd is pleased to announce the order from the Royal Bodewes Shipyard of newbuilding number 750 to be named Scot Ranger with Swedish/Finnish Ice Class 1A.

After the successful delivery of the Scot Carrier in November 2018, construction of the second vessel, Scot Explorer, started February 2019. Scot Explorer is seen here with the aft section leaving the brand-new production facilities at the Royal Bodewes Shipyard site at Hoogezand. The vessel is expected to be launched in October 2019 with final delivery shortly afterwards.

The Scot Explorer, a 4800 dwt Bodewes Trader type, with Swedish/Finnish Ice Class 1B features an enclosed bridge wing with a proven economical Caterpillar/Mak 6M25C main engine. Like the Scot Carrier, she will have a length of 89.98 meters, a beam of 15.20 meters, a maximum sailing draft of 5.68 meters and cubics of 240,000 cbf (6650 cbm). She will be sailing under the British Flag like the rest of the Scotline fleet and classed under Lloyd’s Register.

The successful co-operation between Scotline Marine Holdings Ltd and Royal Bodewes resulted in a third sister new building, Scot Ranger, but with Swedish/Finnish Ice Class 1A. Start of construction is planned early 2020.

Scotline runs a modern fleet of coasters serving Northern Europe with regular routes between Sweden, Ireland, Denmark, Germany, Norway, the Baltic States, the Netherlands, France and the UK. Their cargoes vary from forest products and bulk cargoes to project cargoes and many others. With fully owned terminals in Rochester and Inverness and an exclusively operated fleet of modern ships we can offer our customers an all-in-one service of shipping, stockholding and distribution, tailored specifically to their needs. Scotline also fixes market cargos for our vessels through our network of contacts worldwide.

