SCHOTTEL to supply medium-sized EcoPellers® to Norled

By The Maritime Executive 03-05-2020 05:24:44

SCHOTTEL has won a contract from Ada Shipyard in Turkey to supply propulsion units for two double-ended Ro-Pax ferries. As part of the deal, the German propulsion manufacturer will provide a total of four SCHOTTEL Rudder EcoPellers (SRE) for the LMG 60 DE design vessels ordered recently by Norwegian ferry operator Norled. The move further strengthens SCHOTTEL’s position in the Norwegian ferry market.

Propelled by high efficiency SCHOTTEL EcoPellers

The ferries’ main propulsion consists of two SCHOTTEL EcoPellers type SRE 270 (810 kW each) with 1.85 m diameter fixed pitch propellers (one at each end of the ferry). Each of the azimuth thrusters is driven by two bio-diesel engines through a twin-in-single-out gearbox. These thrusters allow the vessel to achieve cost#effective operation at a service speed of 11.5 knots. Through its efficiency, the EcoPeller contributes to the ship’s low fuel consumption. This, in turn, results in low operating costs and reduced emissions.

Medium-sized azimuth thrusters

With medium-sized azimuth thrusters such as the SRE 270, SCHOTTEL meets new challenges on the international maritime market. These include shifted engine power classes, new ice class rules and the growing trend towards electrically or hybrid driven vessels. Combining the latest technologies in mechanical engineering, hydrodynamics, and digitalization, the medium-sized azimuth thrusters are available in two sizes corresponding to the common engine power classes: SRE 210 (560 kW) and SRE 270 (900 kW).

Connecting islands municipality

Both ferries are tailored for their future operation on the Finnøy connections in southwestern Norway. Each of the 74.00-meter-long vessels will be able to accommodate up to 199 passengers and crew members and be capable of carrying 60 cars.

Deliveries of the ferries are scheduled to take place during the first quarter of 2021.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.