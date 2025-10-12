Pierre LeBlanc
Canada’s Underutilized Advantage in the Arctic: Surface Wave Radar
Canada is entering a period of accelerated defense investment. The new federal government has committed to NATO spending...
Opinion: Time to Enforce the Polar Code in Canada's Arctic Waters
Global warming is gradually increasing maritime access to the Canadian Arctic which has led to an increase of maritime t...
Opinion: Time to Increase Arctic Maritime Domain Awareness
For too long, the Canadian Arctic has not been benefitting from the attention it deserves. Yet recent events and long-term trends...
Op-Ed: Canadian Rangers Could Play a Role in Arctic Maritime Security
The recent auditor general of Canada’s report on the matter of Arctic waters surveillance was both disappoint­ing and al...
In a Conflict, the Canadian Arctic Could be on Russia's Radar
Some argue that Russia would not invade Canada. In a rational world one could be led to believe so. History teaches us otherwise....
Time for Canada to Reconsider Resolute Bay as an Arctic Security Hub
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has amplified the need for Canada to review its security posture in the Arctic. Even the territori...
Strengthening Canada's Arctic Search and Rescue Capabilities
Residents of the Canadian Arctic are painfully aware of climate change and more specifically global warming. Their lives have been...
Op-Ed: A Less Attractive Northwest Passage is Good for Canada
Back in 1998, when I was the commander of the Canadian Forces Northern Area, I became concerned with the impact of global warming...
Why the U.S. Should Recognize Canada's Claim to the Northwest Passage
The Arctic’s capacity as a strategic buffer is eroding rapidly, with the disappearance of ice making it an avenue of threat...
Is the Royal Canadian Navy Missing a Great Opportunity?
Hydrographic surveys are required to produce nautical charts, and updated surveys allow for safer and more efficient marine transp...