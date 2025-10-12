Pierre LeBlanc

Canada’s Underutilized Advantage in the Arctic: Surface Wave Radar

Published Oct 12, 2025 4:41 PM by Pierre LeBlanc

&nbsp; Canada is entering a period of accelerated defense investment. The new federal government has committed to NATO spending...

Satellite image of Canadian Arctic

Opinion: Time to Enforce the Polar Code in Canada's Arctic Waters

Published May 29, 2024 6:49 PM by Pierre LeBlanc

&nbsp; Global warming is gradually increasing maritime access to the Canadian Arctic which has led to an increase of maritime t...

Canadian high frequency surface wave radar array poles

Opinion: Time to Increase Arctic Maritime Domain Awareness

Published Aug 7, 2023 9:00 PM by Pierre LeBlanc

For too long, the Canadian Arctic has not been benefitting from the attention it deserves. Yet recent events and long-term trends...

Canadian Rangers patrol boats in the Arctic

Op-Ed: Canadian Rangers Could Play a Role in Arctic Maritime Security

Published Dec 6, 2022 10:32 PM by Pierre LeBlanc

The recent auditor general of Canada&rsquo;s report on the matter of Arctic waters surveillance was both disappoint&shy;ing and al...

pierre leblanc

In a Conflict, the Canadian Arctic Could be on Russia's Radar

Published Jun 6, 2022 5:29 PM by Pierre LeBlanc

Some argue that Russia would not invade Canada. In a rational world one could be led to believe so. History teaches us otherwise....

resolute bay

Time for Canada to Reconsider Resolute Bay as an Arctic Security Hub

Published Apr 7, 2022 2:30 PM by Pierre LeBlanc

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has amplified the need for Canada to review its security posture in the Arctic. Even the territori...

irb rankin

Strengthening Canada's Arctic Search and Rescue Capabilities

Published Mar 4, 2021 8:26 PM by Pierre LeBlanc

Residents of the Canadian Arctic are painfully aware of climate change and more specifically global warming. Their lives have been...

nw passage

Op-Ed: A Less Attractive Northwest Passage is Good for Canada

Published Nov 13, 2020 7:16 PM by Pierre LeBlanc

Back in 1998, when I was the commander of the Canadian Forces Northern Area, I became concerned with the impact of global warming...

uscg healy louis st laurent

Why the U.S. Should Recognize Canada's Claim to the Northwest Passage

Published Sep 14, 2020 2:40 PM by Pierre LeBlanc

The Arctic&rsquo;s capacity as a strategic buffer is eroding rapidly, with the disappearance of ice making it an avenue of threat...

Is the Royal Canadian Navy Missing a Great Opportunity?

Published Jun 11, 2019 6:02 PM by Pierre LeBlanc

Hydrographic surveys are required to produce nautical charts, and updated surveys allow for safer and more efficient marine transp...

