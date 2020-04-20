Scana Offshore Secures Prestigious Offshore Wind Contract

Kvaerner ASA has awarded Incus-owned Scana Offshore AS a contract for the supply of mooring equipment to Hywind Tampen, Equinor's new floating wind farm. The contract is Scana Offshore's first hardware contract in the floating wind power market.

The delivery from Scana Offshore consists of 33 hull brackets, which are used to attach anchoring lines to the hulls on the 11 offshore wind turbines that make up the Hywind Tampen wind farm. The company will also provide ROV tools for possible replacement of the anchor lines.

“The contract is a confirmation of our engineers' expertise,” Torkjell Lisland, managing director of Scana Offshore, states. He says the company has adjusted its strategy towards the green shift over the last four years. From being a supplier of equipment to the oil and gas industry, the company now focuses more on fish farming and floating wind power. Delivery to the offshore wind farm Hywind Tampen is the first major mooring contract Scana Offshore secures in this market segment.

“We have a long track record of deliveries to the oil, gas and aquaculture market. Now we are looking forward to delivering mooring equipment to floating wind power as well – a market with great potential. In order to get into offshore wind and aquaculture, we have developed new and cost-reducing technology. The Hywind Tampen contract represents a breakthrough for this technology and provides feedback that Scana Offshore's focus on continuous product development is the right way to go,” says Lisland.

“This is a market we have worked hard to get into, and the contract with a world leader such as Kvaerner represents both an important milestone and a great feather in the hat for our commitment to supply anchoring to floating wind turbines. The breakthrough gives us another segment to grow in, and we see offshore wind as one of the most exciting areas for further growth over the next few years. We are now active in several segments, which gives us a good spread in several industries. We have dared to invest, and are now reaping the benefits of this,” says Styrk Bekkenes, CEO of Incus Investor ASA.

For Scana Offshore, the Hywind Tampen project will start immediately, and the anchoring equipment will be delivered to Kvaerner in the spring of 2021.

