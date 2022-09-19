Sanmar Shipyards & IGUS Join to Build Shore Electric Bunkering System

Sanmar Shipyards has joined forces with IGUS, the world’s largest energy chain systems manufacturer, to develop and build a new compact ‘electric bunkering’ system that can supply various vessel types with onshore power.



By joining forces and expertise, the two companies have designed and built a simple to operate compact quayside Shore Power Dispenser System, which can be operated by just one crew member.



The modular design allows an extension of the dispenser system to provide higher charging power capacities easily. Each cable dispenser module can handle 500A current capacity (up to 1000V AC).



For Sanmar, as a Turkish shipyard and tugboat operator, the cooperation with Igus enables it to offer a charging infrastructure for the ports and is part of its mission to lead the tug and workboat industry's efforts towards an environmentally friendly, sustainable, low- and zero- emission future.



Sanmar is already working in collaboration with Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd and battery energy storage provider Corvus Energy to build and develop the ground- breaking ElectRA range of electric tugboats – five vessels ranging from 19m to 28m in length and up to 70 tonnes of bollard pull.



Tamer Geckin, R&D and Electrical Systems Director of Sanmar Shipyards, said: “We are delighted to have been able to share our expertise, skills and knowledge with Igus. Our vision of a future sustainable carbon-neutral tug and towing sector will depend on simple, easy-to-use and efficient infrastructure at ports and harbours around the world. We are proud to be at the heart of this transformation through innovation and technological advance.”



Martin Tilling, Shore Power Systems Industry Manager of Igus GmbH, said “As “Igus” we are aware that more and more ports are confronted with an increased public awareness of environmental issues. Stricter guidelines are forcing ports to implement more environmentally friendly technologies. Our customised energy supply systems for providing vessels and tugboats at berth with shore power are the solution to reduce air pollution, noise and vibration. As a part of our global company vision such as “Improve all types of motion with motion plastics, with CO2 neutral footprint and zero plastic wate”, we are delighted to collaborate with Sanmar for their new design green tugboats.

From the start of their collaboration, both Igus and Sanmar understood that it was important to keep their system simple and modular so that the system can be adapted to the charging capabilities of each individual port.

The cable management system, combines standard components and is operated with a radio remote control so there is no need for additional personnel shore side to operate it. Connection and disconnection require only a few minutes.



The two project partners are also sharing their experiences for the automated connection system which will be required if there is only a short period available for charging.



In short, the new Sanmar and Igus ‘electric bunkering’ system is:

A modular and compact shore power dispenser system,

Each cable dispenser module can provide 500A current capacity (up to 1000V AC) and can be extended for higher charging capacity by increasing the quantity of modules

The cable dispenser module is installed on support structure that height is designed according to port requirements

Selective deployment length and adjustable arm length

A ready-to-install plug-and-play solution

Extra cable protection by Triflex TR energy chain

Uses standard components instead of project-specific special solutions

