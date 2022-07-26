SANMAR's SAAM CONDOR Greeted by her Sister ALBATROS in Peru

Image courtesy of SANMAR

[By: SANMAR]

Newly arrived tugboat SAAM CONDOR, left, is pictured being welcomed to Peru by her sister tug ALBATROS after being delivered to SAAM Towage by leading Turkish tugboat builder Sanmar Shipyards.

Like her sister, SAAM CONDOR is based on the exclusive to Sanmar RAmparts 2400SX design from Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd. Both tugs will work out of the Port of Callao.

Pablo Caceres, Technical Director of SAAM Towage, said: “With great pleasure and expectations we are delivering the SAAM CONDOR to our operations in Peru. This is the sixth tugboat from SANMAR under an already proven energy efficient for our operational constraints design and high quality construction.

Following the experience with our previous acquisitions, SAAM Towage is certain that we will not only exceed our clients’ service expectations, but at the same time deliver our crews a seaworthy and safe vessel to operate.”



