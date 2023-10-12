Sallaum Lines Opts for Wärtsilä's Decarbonization Program

[By: Wärtsilä]

Technology group Wärtsilä’s unique Decarbonisation Programme will be applied to two Pure Car/Truck Carrier (PCTC) vessels operated by Sallaum Lines DMCC Dubai, an international RoRo cargo operator. Based on analysis and modelling, the programme will be tailored to these specific vessels so that the right solutions can be selected for optimal sustainability. Sallaum is the first Middle East operator to take advantage of this service. The order was booked by Wärtsilä in August 2023.

Among the potential solutions available through the Decarbonisation Programme are Wärtsilä’s energy saving solutions, as well as the introduction of alternative low- and zero-carbon fuels.

“This is an important step forward for us towards achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. We are familiar with Wärtsilä’s capabilities in maximising operational efficiency and minimising environmental impact, and we look forward to benefitting from their experience and technical know-how,” said Puneet Arora, Technical Manager – Sallaum Lines.

“Decarbonisation is a central pillar of Wärtsilä’s customer support strategy. With this order from Sallaum Lines, we are helping to shape a sustainable future for the marine sector in the Middle East. Many companies in the region are in the early stages of their decarbonisation journey, and with this programme we can support and help them to invest in the most appropriate solutions for their particular vessels,” commented Rajan Khanna, Head of Sales, Middle East – Wärtsilä Marine Power.

The Sallaum Lines vessels selected for this programme are the 183-metre long ‘Silver Queen’ and ‘Silver Sky’ PCTC’s, both of which can carry 4,900 cars. The delivery time for the programme is three months.

Wärtsilä supports its customers in the region with more than 300 employees and a workshop in the United Arab Emirates.

