Sallaum Lines & Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding Start Building of Ocean

[By: Sallaum Lines]

Sallaum Lines, an international ocean transportation company, marked a significant milestone today as they hosted the steel-cutting ceremony at the Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding Co Ltd Shipyard in Shanghai, China. The ceremony commemorated the initiation of construction for the Ocean Class series, comprising a fleet of state-of-the-art vessels poised to redefine cargo transportation standards.

The Ocean Class series represents Sallaum Lines' new fleet expansion initiative, with the first vessel named "OCEAN EXPLORER" leading the way. This cutting-edge vessel, boasting a capacity of 7,500 CEU and utilizing dual-fuel LNG technology, promises efficiency and environmental consciousness in maritime operations.

Sallaum Lines’ Large Car and Truck Carrier (LCTC) vessel is larger than conventional Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTC). With a length of over 200 meters, 38m in width, and a depth of 15m, the vessel also has a higher ramp and deck capacity, expanding the range of cargo that can be lifted. With 14 vehicle decks, the robust design ensures effective cargo handling and maximizes operational efficiency.

The innovative dual-fuel LNG design, developed in collaboration with the Shanghai Merchant Ship Design And Research Institute (SDARI), enables the Ocean Class vessels to utilize liquefied natural gas (LNG), marine gas oil (MGO), and very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO).

This versatile propulsion system not only enhances operational flexibility but also contributes to a significant reduction in carbon dioxide emissions, with an impressive 25% decrease compared to traditional vessels. This eco-conscious design emphasizes the company’s proactive approach to combatting climate change and aligns with global sustainability goals.

Set for delivery in late 2025, the “OCEAN EXPLORER” signifies a new chapter in maritime innovationfor Sallaum Lines, setting benchmarks for efficient and environmentally friendly cargo transportation worldwide.