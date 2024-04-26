SAILOR XTR VSAT Contract Leads New Strategic Agreement with China TranTech

[By: Cobham Satcom]

Cobham Satcom and China TranTech (China TranComm Technologies Co., Ltd.) have signed a strategic contract which includes the largest delivery of SAILOR XTR Ku VSAT antennas to the Chinese market so far, supported also by an extensive training and global service program.

China TranTech is a subsidiary of China Transport Telecommunication Information Group Company Limited (CTTIC) and the only maritime satellite safety communication provider in China. Its selection of Cobham Satcom to enable dependable connectivity for Chinese commercial shipping reflects the position that SAILOR XTR antennas have gained as the leading VSAT platform for users seeking the most advanced technology and feature set.

SAILOR 1000 XTR Ku antennas deliver the most dependable, high-speed connectivity that vessel crews need to optimize remote marine operations at sea. They also offer a unique built-in ethernet port for easy integration of third-party devices, facilitating additional functionalities such as effortless switching between satellite and close-to-shore cellular services, for most cost-effective operations. These innovations were amongst the deciding factors for the selection of the SAILOR XTR technology platform for this contract.

“Our Commercial shipping customers demand the most reliable connectivity and we are confident that the SAILOR XTR platform will deliver exactly this,” said Mr. Kong Xianglun, GM, China TranTech. “We have chosen to focus on SAILOR XTR especially because the technology allows flexible, easy access for remote services, while providing a rugged foundation for internet connectivity even in the extreme conditions that Chinese merchant vessels face regularly.”

“The build quality, ease-of-use, radio performance and unique capabilities of SAILOR XTR antennas are a solid basis for efficient operations as well as internet access for business optimization,” said Stephan Jørgensen, Regional Sales Director, Cobham Satcom. “Our long-term partnership with China TranTech will also place great emphasis on the global support we offer at Cobham Satcom. We have strong representation in China as well as the most extensive global service partner network available and we are looking forward to ensuring our local presence enables China TranTech to optimize all aspects of connectivity for its customers.”

SAILOR XTR is the foundation for a diverse range of state-of-the-art VSAT antennas. Regardless of industry or vessel type, SAILOR XTR covers multiple constellations, orbits, and frequencies, enabling service providers and end-users to leverage the fastest, most competitive high-speed maritime broadband today, and in the future. The integral flexibility of SAILOR XTR ensures straightforward compatibility with the most advanced new satellite services, mitigating the costs of installing new antennas.