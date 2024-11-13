SAFEEN Group Fully Electric Damen RSD-E Tug 2513 New Guinness World Record™

[By: Damen Shipyards Group]

Damen Shipyards Group and its client SAFEEN Group, part of AD Ports Group’s Maritime & Shipping Cluster, have announced a Guinness World Records™? title for the Most Powerful Electric Tugboat. The record was set by measuring the bollard pull of Damen RSD-E Tug 2513 Bu Tinah. With an average high peak pull of 78.2 tonnes, the vessel demonstrated performance unprecedented for a fully electric tug.

The vessel, which Damen delivered to SAFEEN Group earlier this year, is the first fully electric tug to operate in the Middle East. The record-breaking performance took place at Khalifa Port, AD Ports Group’s flagship facility and announced during ADIPEC, the world’s largest energy event. Emphasis on energy transition

It was a fitting moment as the event is placing great emphasis on the energy transition. The RSD-E Tug 2513 is designed with a keen focus on sustainability. Offering zero emissions from tank to wake, the vessel is playing a significant role in reducing emissions.

CEO – Maritime & Shipping Cluster, AD Ports Group, Captain Ammar Mubarak Al Shaiba, said, “This Guinness World Record™? achievement demonstrates that the transition to alternative energy does not come at the cost of performance. We are very proud that the first electric tug in the Middle East is also making waves on a global level with this accolade and the fact that in parallel it is improving the sustainability of our operations alongside cost efficiencies in terms of overall fuel saving is extremely important. This vessel is now a key component of our Marine Services fleet and our electrification strategy.

Building on efficiency

The RSD-E Tug 2513 builds on the already efficient design of the diesel propulsion RSD Tug 2513. With its fully electric propulsion arrangement, the RSD-E Tug paves the way for zero emissions operations. The vessel can undertake a minimum of two towage operation on a single charge and can be rapidly recharged in just two hours.

To support SAFEEN Group’s purchase of the vessel, Damen Financial Services (DFS) provided a lease agreement. This DFS service is designed to facilitate wider access to efficient, environmentally conscious solutions as Damen works towards its goal of becoming the most sustainable maritime solutions provider.