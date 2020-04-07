Rimorchiatori Riuniti Takes Delivery of Tug Italia

Genoa Italy based Rimorchiatori Riuniti Group took delivery in February of a modified version of Robert Allan Ltd.’s TRAktor 2500-SX standard design from Sanmar Shipyards of Turkey. Both Robert Allan Ltd. and Sanmar were very pleased that their mutual Italian client honored their new vessel with the name Italia.

While Rimorchiatori Riuniti has purchased during recent years several Z-drive tractor tugs and operate a relatively large fleet of this style of tug, they have not ordered any newbuild Z-drive tractors in many years, opting instead to add newbuild ASD and VWT tugs to their fleet. The addition of Italia, a modern Z-drive tractor to their fleet could potentially signal a renewed interest in Z-drive tractor tugs for the Group.

Robert Allan Ltd. and Sanmar Shipyards worked very closely with Rimorchiatori Riuniti to modify the design to suit the requirements of the knowledgeable owner. Such modifications included:

• Rescue boat and davit on the foredeck

• Fi-Fi 1 capability through independent pumpset

• Recovered oil capability

• Escort rating

• Other minor modifications to outfitting and arrangement

Despite having a low length to beam ratio for accommodating high bollard pulls, the TRAktor 2500-SX is an efficient, highly controllable, and maneuverable tractor tug. This is due to a modern hull form and appendage configuration which Robert Allan Ltd. invested significant effort in model testing and computer-based computational fluid dynamics optimizing.

The hull features a raised fo’c’sle deck for operation in rough weather and for keeping the lower accommodation space above the design waterline per the MLC code. The key hull particulars are as follows:

• Length, overall: 25.30 m

• Beam, molded: 12.00 m

• Depth, molded: 4.46 m

• Harbor draft: 6.45 m

• GT: 323

Primary tank capacities at 98% full are:

• Fuel oil: 83.9 m³

• Potable Water: 12.3 m³

• Foam: 4.8 m³

• Recovered Oil: 31.0 m³

Italia has been outfitted to a high standard for a crew of six. The spacious accommodations are MLC compliant and each cabin features a private en suite WC space.

The wheelhouse is designed with a single split control station for both ahead and astern operation with excellent visibility over the aft working deck. The efficiently laid out engine room includes a separate switchboard room and separate engineer’s workshop.

Main propulsion consists of a pair of Caterpillar 3516C diesel engines each rated 2,100 bkW at 1600 rpm driving Rolls Royce US 255 P30 fixed pitch azimuthing drives through straight line carbon fiber shafts.

The electrical plant consists of two Caterpillar C 4.4 diesel gensets, each with a power output of 86 ekW, 50 Hz, 400 V.

Fi-Fi 1 capability is provided by a Fire Fighting Systems package featuring a single diesel driven pumpset and two remote operated monitors model FFS1200/300LB with 1200/300 m3/hour seawater/foam capacity.

Deck machinery features DMT Model TW-E250KN, frequency controlled electric drive, constant tension, towing winch with tension and length indication. Band brake holding load is 190 tons on the first layer. Haul-in, low speed on first layer is 25 tons at 0–9 meters/minute while at high speed, first layer is 8 tons at 0–28 meters/minute.

Ship-handling fenders at the stern consist of an upper row of 800 mm diameter cylindrical fender and a lower course of W-fender. 300 mm D-rubber lines the shear strake and 300 mm thick W-fenders are fitted at the bow.

On trials, Italia achieved the following bollard pull and speed:

• Bollard Pull, ahead: 70.2 tonnes

• Free running speed, ahead: 12.4 knots

