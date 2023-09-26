RightShip Introduces PortRISK to Transform Port & Terminal Risk Management

Christopher Saunders, CPO, RightShip

[By: RightShip]

RightShip, the world’s leading Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) focused digital maritime platform, unveils PortRISK, an innovative new risk management solution aimed at transforming operational efficiency and decision making for port and terminal operators during vessel pre-arrival preparations.

Built using RightShip’s unmatched maritime vessel, incident, and company database, PortRISK provides a comprehensive suite of features, including pre-arrival checks and reviews to streamline processes and provide full visibility of vessels’ risk profiles before they arrive in port. This facilitates proactive risk mitigation for operators, but also supports effective resource allocation, berth management, and efficient operational processes.

According to RightShip data, in 2022 half of the total maritime incidents it recorded occurred within the boundaries of ports and terminals, with the majority of these taking place when ships were docked. This highlights the need for an effective and efficient risk management solution tailored specifically to the sector.

Responding to the launch of PortRISK, Christopher Saunders, Chief Product Officer of RightShip, noted, “Ports and terminals are a key pillar of our global growth ambitions and the launch of PortRISK ensures we are effectively leveraging our data across the full maritime value chain. We know that ports and terminals are a hotspot for maritime risk, and developing this first-in-class risk management solution and building on our existing work in the space is a crucial step as we seek to build a zero-harm maritime industry that works for all.”

Designed to enhance supply chain resilience, the technology is fully automated, simplifying the labour-intensive aspects of pre-selection checks and lessening the probability of disruptions. Integrated digital forms and terminal questionnaires ensure swift communication between ports and incoming vessels, further optimising resource usage and reducing labour intensity.

The product utilises data from over 80 existing port and terminal customers, 33,000 feedback reports from ports globally, and rating data on over 50,000 commercial vessels. Over 50 bespoke ports and terminals rules are applied to the incoming vessels to flag up areas for action, which operators can then manage according to their own procedures.

Chuck Ho, PortRISK's Product Manager, stated, "Drawing from our unmatched maritime insights gained from vetting over 600,000 vessels across two decades, we've developed an industry-leading solution for ports and terminals. Responding to the industry’s need for effective risk management solutions, our focus is on providing customers with timely information and data to prevent delays, mitigate risks, optimise resource utilisation, and enhance overall supply chain resilience. We are dedicated to driving operational excellence across the maritime sector and ports and terminals are vital to this."

Learn more about PortRISK here: rightship.com/solutions/ports- terminals/portrisk

