Research Partnership to Quantify Efficacy Maritime Training Immersive Tech

[By Kilo Solutions]

The University of Plymouth (UK), Odesa National Maritime University (Ukraine), and Kilo Solutions Ltd have launched a joint research project focused on strengthening maritime training through immersive technology.

Led by the University of Plymouth, the project, Efficacy of Virtual Reality in Maritime Training, brings together academic research and operational expertise to better understand how bridge teams perform in complex, real-world scenarios.

At the centre of the programme is Kilo’s VASCO VR bridge simulator, which will be used to place cadets and experienced seafarers into controlled training environments designed to reflect real operational pressure.

Turning Training into Measurable Performance

A core focus of the project is the development of a shared, rubric-based assessment framework aligned to recognised maritime standards.

Participants will be assessed on:

• Decision-making under pressure

• Situational awareness

• Bridge team communication and coordination

• Application of operational procedures

This creates a consistent and objective way to evaluate how individuals and teams perform.

Real Scenarios, Real Behaviours

A series of structured bridge scenarios will be used, including high traffic environments and emergency situations, to observe how teams respond, communicate, and adapt.

Both cadets and experienced professionals will take part, enabling comparison across different experience levels and providing a clearer picture of how competence develops in practice.

Delivering Practical Outcomes for the Industry

The collaboration is structured across defined work packages covering methodology development, experimental delivery, data analysis, and dissemination, delivered across a focused six-month programme within the wider project timeline.

Key outputs include:

• A validated assessment framework for VR-supported maritime training

• An open-source White Paper to support wider industry adoption

• Peer-reviewed academic publication and conference dissemination

• Development of future funding applications to scale the research

Strengthening International Collaboration

The partnership brings together expertise across maritime operations, education, human factors research, and simulation technology.

Working with Odesa National Maritime University forms an important part of this initiative, supporting continued academic collaboration and contributing to the development of future-focused training approaches.

“This collaboration represents an important step in building an evidence base around how immersive technologies can strengthen maritime training. By combining academic rigour with realistic operational scenarios, the project enables a clearer understanding of how bridge teams behave under pressure and how competence develops in practice. Working with partners in Odesa and Kilo Solutions creates a strong foundation for producing insights that can support safer, more effective training across the maritime sector.” -- Rory Hopcraft, Lecturer in Cyber Security at the University of Plymouth



Project Start Date: 1 May 2026 Project Duration: 9 months (6 months active delivery)

