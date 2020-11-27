Pusan Newport Enhanced its Terminal Operations with CyberLogitec

Photo by CyberLogitec By The Maritime Executive 11-27-2020 10:49:11

Mr Jason Hyeon, CEO of CyberLogitec first introduced OPUS Terminal, a terminal operating system, to Pusan Newport Company (PNC) in 2010. To enable advanced features, PNC has decided to upgrade to a new version and has completed the implementation in January 2020. Through this TOS upgrade, PNC has been operating stably, improving the efficiency and convenience of operations for operators.

The new version of OPUS Terminal is equipped with ‘Advanced Module’, a feature developed by CyberLogitec based on years of experience and research in terminal operation system.

The ‘Advanced Module’ is a function that can improve operational efficiency when planning terminal yard operations and container loading/unloading. It reduces unnecessary work during terminal operation and enhances the performance of work planning required for operation.

After all, the new version of OPUS Terminal with the advanced module provides the optimal efficiency of the terminal, from suggestions to prioritizing work, weights and solutions, to exceptions through systemization of information necessary for operation and management. As it has a standardized system for linking with internal/external systems, it can provide a stable and security-enhanced interface environment with any system.

Mr Jason Hyeon said, “We will strengthen the product performance that combines the future-oriented “Internet of Things (IoT) and big data” to analyze the mass information generated at the terminal and help PNC maintain its position as a world-leading terminal. We also have plans to strengthen the relationship with PNC in raising awareness of the solution, as well as focus on impacting the domestic and overseas markets with the enhanced product.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.